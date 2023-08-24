Highlights Derby County are actively seeking to sign a Premier League forward to strengthen their promotion prospects.

Manager Paul Warne has expressed disappointment at losing out on a target but remains hopeful about securing two other players.

Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules is expected to complete a loan move, providing much-needed firepower to their attack.

Derby County are closing in on a Premier League forward to boost their promotion credentials before the end of the transfer window, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Derby County?

This window, the Rams have utilised the free agent market to their advantage to strengthen their squad, bringing in Curtis Nelson, Callum Elder, Joe Ward, Sonny Bradley, Josh Vickers and Martyn Waghorn alongside Conor Washington and Kane Wilson for undisclosed fees, as per Transfermarkt.

Derby County have endured a mixed start to the 2023/24 campaign, recording victories against Fleetwood Town and Burton Albion and three losses against Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Oxford United, encompassing all competitions, as per Sky Sports.

Cited by Derbyshire Live, Rams manager Paul Warne has issued an update regarding potential incomings at Pride Park in a recent interview, stating: "I got told, and it's through nobody's fault, on Saturday after the game that everything was agreed with one player and then we got gazumped by a Championship club. He is a very good player, and we lost out on him, which was hugely disappointing. But we have two targets we have been trying to get for a while now and hopefully by 6pm tonight the fans will know who they are."

Irish defender Eiran Cashin has received multiple offers from Brighton & Hove Albion this window as the Seagulls look to bring in the 21-year-old, and Telegraph journalist John Percy took to social media platform X to explain the state of play surrounding his future at Derby County, stating: "Brighton have seen at least 4 bids rejected by DCFC this year for 21yo defender Eiran Cashin, including offers this summer, and remain interested before deadline. Derby will only consider bids of £3m+ and insist that any deal includes Cashin completing the season on loan."

Who else could Derby County sign?

According to Football Insider, Arsenal youngster Tyreece John-Jules is set to complete a loan move to Derby County and will stay at the English third-tier side until January.

Rams boss Warne has been keen to add more 'firepower' to his attack and there is optimism in the building at Derby County that John-Jules will be available for this weekend's League One clash away to Peterborough United.

John-Jules has never made his competitive senior bow for Arsenal; nevertheless, he has played out on loan at the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Lincoln City, Blackpool, Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers, as per Transfermarkt.

Last term, the 22-year-old was farmed out to Ipswich Town and made 21 appearances for the Tractor Boys in all competitions, registering three goals and a solitary assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Cited by Newschain, Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna spoke highly of John-Jules' qualities in an interview last year, stating: "We know Tyreece can play in different roles. He’s very good between the lines but he’s also capable of playing back to goal and playing a bit higher up."

Being completely out of the picture at Arsenal, John-Jules will hope to gain more regular first-team experience on loan at Derby County over the next six months of his career.