"One of the highest paid players" at Rangers currently should be sold by the Ibrox club, according to a fresh claim from pundit Derek Ferguson.

Latest Rangers news

The Gers could look to bring in new faces during the January transfer window, with one report claiming that a defensive midfielder is at the top of Philippe Clement's wishlist. A "cut-price deal" is being looked at by the Scottish Premiership club, with the manager wanting "two defensive-minded midfielders to shield the back-line", but only currently having Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande to call upon.

Midtjylland attacking ace Dario Osorio is also reportedly admired by Rangers, but are far from alone in expressing an interest, with Celtic among the other suitors. He has been compared to Angel Di Maria, who enjoyed a spectacular career for the likes of Real Madrid and Argentina, which could whet the appetite of supporters.

Away from possible incoming signings for the Gers, there are injury problems for Clement to contend with at the moment, not least with Oscar Cortes. The young winger could now be a "long-term" absentee, as his loan spell from Lens struggles to spark into life because of constant fitness issues.

On the plus side, it looks as though Rabbi Matondo could be back in the fold after the international break, having hinted at as much on social media recently, giving Rangers more firepower moving forward. Now, a big claim has emerged regarding the Welshman's future.

Pundit wants £23k-p/w Rangers player gone

Speaking to Ibrox News, Ferguson claimed that Matondo should be sold by Rangers, clearly not seeing a future for him at the Scottish giants:

"Ah! Matondo, he’s one of the highest paid players. He gave one of his best performances against a team that’d been beaten by one of the lower-league teams, that's Spartans beating Ross County, then he had a good game against them at Hampden. That, plus the other moment that he’s given us was the goal against Celtic. No, Matondo should have been out the door."

Ferguson certainly hasn't held back in his comments regarding Matondo, with supporters likely to be divided when it comes to the Wales international, of whom his former international manager Rob Page once said:

"I love Rabbi to bits, he's such a threat with his pace. He's a great character in and around the group. He's earned the right to be back involved. I'd have had him in before this, but because of his injuries we couldn't. To get Rabbi back is a positive."

There have been moments of real quality from the £23,000-a-week Matondo in the three seasons since he joined, especially a stunning equaliser in the 3-3 draw at home to Celtic last season, but he has also flattered to deceive.

A tally of just eight goals in 65 appearances for the Gers is disappointing for an attacking player, with injuries often holding him back, so for that reason, looking to sell him next year when he only has 12 months remaining on his contract could make sense, rather than losing him on a free transfer in 2026.