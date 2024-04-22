Glasgow Rangers bounced back following a run of three matches without a victory for the Ibrox side to secure a place in the Scottish Cup final for the second time in three seasons.

Hearts were defeated 2-0 at Hampden as two goals from Cyriel Dessers sent the Gers into a final showdown against Celtic next month.

The Light Blues have now beaten Hearts in every single encounter this season – three in the Premiership and two domestic cup ties – as they prepare for one final league clash on the final day of the season, which could prove to be decisive.

Despite the struggles in front of goal on Sunday, it was a much-improved performance by Philippe Clement’s men, especially after the average displays the supporters had been made to endure against Ross County and Dundee.

The Belgian dropped Connor Goldson for Leon Balogun and the change paid off as the Ibrox side looked much more assured defensively than they have done in recent weeks.

It was perhaps Dessers who sparkled the most, however, as his two-goal salvo came at precisely the right time.

Cyriel Dessers' performance at Hampden

The Nigeria international has endured his fair share of criticism from both the media and supporters, but there is no denying the effort he delivers during every single match, even if he doesn’t get on the scoresheet.

Kemar Roofe started against Dundee in midweek, but he looked off the pace and struggled throughout, subsequently withdrawn before an hour was even played with a dismal 57% pass success rate. That meant Dessers was given a start at Hampden.

Rangers previous Scottish Cup finals this century Season Opponent Score 2021/22 Hearts Rangers won 2-0 2015/16 Hibs Rangers lost 3-2 2008/09 Falkirk Rangers won 1-0 2007/08 Queen of the South Rangers won 3-2 2002/03 Dundee Rangers won 1-0 2001/02 Celtic Rangers won 3-2 Via Transfermarkt

It didn’t take long for the striker to make his mark. After only five minutes, Todd Cantwell played a nice pass into him, Dessers took a lovely touch to take the ball past Nathaniel Atkinson and slot it home using his weaker left foot to give Rangers the lead.

Cantwell was at it again during the dying embers of the match, setting up Dessers, who this time took two attempts to fire the ball past Craig Gordan in the Hearts' goal as the win was all but secured.

The 29-year-old should really have netted a hat trick, but he opted to give Fabio Silva a tap in, yet the substitute couldn’t control the ball and the chance was gone.

Cyriel Dessers’ statistics this season

His two goals against the Edinburgh side mean Dessers is sitting on 19 goals for the season, with six matches left to add to this tally.

Not bad numbers indeed for a player who has struggled in long spells. The truth is, if he could take his chances at the first time of asking, Dessers would have easily broken the 30-goal barrier this term.

In the Premiership, the former Feyenoord marksman has missed a staggering 23 big chances, indicating that he is hardly clinical in front of goal, despite averaging three shots per game.

If he could improve his goal conversation percentage from 15% across the final few games of the season, it could give the club a major boost in their pursuit of the title.

Dessers’ display at Hampden could prove to be a turning point in his Gers spell, but he wasn’t the only one who has responded to some criticism of late, as Cantwell also delivered a wonderful performance.

Todd Cantwell has revived his season

The Englishman had created zero big chances and made just four key passes in his two previous games against Dundee and County and a big performance was required at Hampden against the Jambos.

Clement unleashed him in the number ten spot, with the former Norwich City starlet grabbing an assist in the first five minutes, setting up Dessers following James Tavernier’s determination to win the ball.

He looked lively throughout the match, consistently looking to get on the ball to make things happen. It was a far better display than his two previous matches combined.

He was given a match rating of 8/10 by the Scottish Sun and journalist Andy Devlin stated that Cantwell ‘finished with a bang’ in reference to his second assist for Dessers towards the end of the match.

After a few lacklustre displays, hopefully this performance in the Scottish Cup semi-final will give him confidence heading into the final six games of the season.

Todd Cantwell’s season in numbers

His Hampden heroics were hailed as “impressive” by the Rangers Review and at times this season, Cantwell has looked superb.

The English midfielder currently ranks fourth in the squad for goals and assists (nine) in the top flight, while even ranking sixth for big chances created (five), fourth for key passes per game (1.6) and fifth for successful dribbles per match (1.1), which is solid for a player who has started just 20 of the 33 league games played so far this season.

The £22k-per-week dynamo is undoubtedly one of the most talented players that Clement has at his disposal, but he often drifts out of games on a regular basis.

The games against Dundee and County are certainly evidence of this, as he struggled to cut through the opposition defence when the pressure was on.

At a club like Rangers, the pressure is always on, but Cantwell certainly delivered to send Rangers through to the Scottish Cup final, where they have the chance to win the trophy for the 35th time in their history.

During the final five games of last season, the 26-year-old came to life, scoring four times – including one against Celtic – as the Light Blues finished the 2022/23 campaign with four wins and a draw.

It wasn’t enough to secure them the title, but it proved that Cantwell had adapted to life in Scotland rather well since making his move from Norwich in January.

He currently has six goals and six assists to his name this season, despite missing 13 games through injury. If he could replicate his performances from the post-split fixtures last term, then the Gers might just have a chance of pipping Celtic to the Premiership crown.

It will be difficult, but certainly not impossible.