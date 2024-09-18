One reporter has now provided a big new update regarding Cardiff City and the future of manager Erol Bulut.

Cardiff City’s results so far

It has been a season to forget for the Bluebirds so far in the Championship, who currently find themselves winless after five second-tier games, scoring just once against rivals Swansea City.

Cardiff City's Championship results Date Derby County 1-0 Cardiff City 14th September Cardiff City 0-2 Middlesbrough 31st August Swansea City 1-1 Cardiff City 25th August Burnley 5-0 Cardiff City 17th August Cardiff City 0-2 Sunderland 10th August

As a result, they find themselves bottom of the table on just one point, which has led to plenty of speculation regarding Bulut’s position. The manager didn’t even face the media following Cardiff’s 1-0 defeat to Derby County last time out, with rumours in recent days claiming the club could be about to make a change.

Things don’t get any easier next up, either, with the Bluebirds hosting Leeds United on Saturday afternoon, and by the looks of things, Bulut is unlikely to be in the dugout for that fixture.

Cardiff City ready to sack Erol Bulut

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke, Cardiff City are ready and even preparing to sack Bulut this week. It is stated that the 49-year-old has ‘lost the dressing room at the Cardiff City Stadium’ and as a result, I expected to become the third Championship manager to depart after Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher leaving Preston North End and Stoke City respectively.

Bulut was set to be out of contract back in the summer but after months of talks, signed a new deal back in June. Those fresh terms were until the end of the 2025/26 season, so Cardiff will now seemingly have to pay the former Fenerbahce boss off.

Talking after putting pen to paper on his new deal, Bulut said: “I’m very proud and happy to be extending my time with you all here in the capital city of Wales. It is a privilege to be part of your family.”

However, things have changed extremely quickly and it looks as if the Bluebirds will soon be on the search for a new permanent manager in the coming days. WalesOnline reporter Paul Abbandonato recently called for a change in style to “get the fans excited”, saying:

“It’s blindingly obvious Bulut is a naturally cautious manager, but the shackles simply have to come off. No-one is asking for him to suddenly morph into Mario Zalago and Brazil 1970, nor for a return to Warnockball, but is there really any harm in getting the ball forward more quickly and then trying to run beyond defences with skill, pace and vigour in the final third.

“Get the fans excited. Put an end to this boring sideways, backwards, sideways again, ponderous approach which enables opposition defences to re-set and to me seems passing without a purpose at times. When Bulut signed his contract during the summer, amid a plethora of new signings, many were delighted. Yes there were gaps, but with a glut of gifted Academy players he’d fast-tracked through to back up the senior pros, plus the return of three more, Issak Davies, Eli King and Joel Bagan as better players from loan spells away, there were plenty of reasons for optimism.

“I was told there would be a more adventurous approach. It would take some major mismanagement to get this wrong.”

Whether that’s with or without Bulut remains to be seen, but following the update from O’Rourke, his days appear to be numbered.