Celtic have made an improved offer for another transfer target alongside their ongoing record move for Arne Engels.

Celtic looking to splash the cash before deadline

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers are looking to spend in the final days of the window after cashing in on star midfielder Matt O’Riley, who joined Brighton & Hove Albion in a record Scottish exit.

Rodgers recently urged the Parkhead board to spend instead of saving, saying: “We can't be happy just to make our money and build our pot because the bottom line is on the pitch. That's the bottom line. The supporters, they pay the money. I look back to the Covid times here, the Celtic supporters sold the stadium out and they weren't allowed in it.

“So we have the duty to put the best team on the pitch. That's what we'll do and look to do. It's taken a bit longer than I would have liked. But if we can do it by Friday, strengthen the squad, we'll be in a really, really good place.

“The team is in a good place, mentally, tactically, how they're playing. But we want to strengthen and have that depth. It's taken a lot longer than I would have liked as the football manager. That's my brutally honest answer on it. But I will repeat this. If we get them in, then there's still a long season ahead. So it's important that we do get that. And I have belief that we will do.”

They are seemingly happy to do that, with midfielder Engels appearing to be a top target in Glasgow. In fact, a record £10m offer has been submitted to Augsburg as the club look to fill the void left by O’Riley.

Alongside the Belgian, Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty is also wanted at Celtic Park. An opening bid of £5m was tabled for the Blades man, and a new update has now emerged.

Celtic make improved Trusty offer

According to Football Insider, Celtic had their opening £5m proposal for Trusty turned down and have since increased their bid to around £5.5m. It remains to be seen whether or not those at Bramall Lane will accept the new offer, although they are under no pressure to do so with the player under contract until 2027.

Trusty is primarily a centre-back who can also play as a left-back and is valued at €7m (£5.89m) by Transfermarkt, so Celtic’s latest bid is getting close to that figure.

Former teammate George Friend hailed his displays at Birmingham City, saying: “I think Trusty has been incredible. I don’t think in the whole time I have been in the Championship I have seen anyone better at coming from a league abroad and just taking to the Championship so easily.

“His first game was Luton away, which is arguably one of the hardest debuts in the league and since then he has just been brilliant. He has been excellent to watch and has taken it in his stride.”

Meanwhile, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder recently said the 26-year-old is a player with “all the attributes”.

“Trusty’s a young player, who we believe is going to be a good player for the football club. He’s got all the attributes, so, good experience for all of those.”