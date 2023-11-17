Liverpool have been continually linked with a move for a trophy-winning "leader" recently, and they now know the asking price in order to sign him in the near future.

Liverpool need new defensive midfielder

The Reds have come on leaps and bounds this season, following such a tough campaign last time around, with the summer signings giving them a new lease of life. Liverpool sit second in the Premier League table after 12 matches in 2023/24, with Jurgen Klopp's decision to bring in the likes of Dominik Szoboszlia, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch paying off, improving on what was an ageing midfield beforehand.

That being said, Mac Allister hasn't always looked entirely comfortable being used in a No.6 position, with his lack of pace and natural defensive instincts a visible weakness in an unnatural role. That's not to say that the Argentina World Cup winner hasn't played well for large chunks of matches, but it could be argued that more of an out-and-out defensive midfielder would further improve Liverpool's chances of going all the way in the Premier League title race this season.

A recent report claimed that the Reds are the front-runners to sign Fluminense midfielder Andre, who is fresh off the back of enjoying Copa Libertadores glory with his current club earlier this month.

Liverpool learn Andre price tag

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Fluminense will accept a £30m bid for Liverpool target Andre, acting as a further boost to their hopes of signing him.

"Fluminense would now accept a £30million January offer for long-term Liverpool target Andre, sources have told Football Insider. The Reds are scouring the market for defensive midfielder options as the new year approaches and the Brazilian is firmly on their radar.

"Alexis Mac Allister has regularly played the role for Jurgen Klopp’s side with summer signing Wataru Endo not yet making an impression in England."

This should be considered a further boost for Liverpool in their quest to sign Andre in the January transfer window, with the amount in question far from an earth-shattering fee, especially for a player with so much potential.

While not necessarily a pure No.6 in the mould of someone like Fabinho, the 22-year-old could still be an upgrade on Mac Allister, covering ground with more ease and giving the midfield more solidity, not to mention allowing the Argentine the chance to play as a No.8, as he so often did at Brighton during his time on the south coast.

Andre Fluminense stats Total Appearances 163 Goals 4 Assists 3

Andre's statistics for Fluminense highlight the weapons he has in his armoury, with 1.9 tackles per game recorded in the Brazilian Serie A this season, as well as an incredible 94.7% pass completion rate.

The Brazil international has also been lauded as a "leader" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and his all-round brilliance and long-term potential make him a no-brainer of a signing for Liverpool, should they further pursue a move.