Sunderland have reportedly agreed a deal for their fifth signing of the summer as they look to mount a promotion push under Regis Le Bris.

Sunderland start season strongly under Le Bris

Currently joint top of the Championship, Sunderland are yet to concede a goal this season and have scored six in return, though they did exit the EFL Cup at the hands of fellow Championship side Preston North End.

A 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday saw teenager Eliezer Mayenda net a brace and announce himself at the Stadium of Light, but there are still gaps in their frontline given his relative inexperience.

So far, the only attacking addition has been free agent Ian Poveda, but the 24-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Black Cats, having only played 45 minutes of a reserve match so far. Despite this, Le Bris is keen to integrate him fast.

“I think he [Poveda] can play on both sides and as a No.10 as well. His preference is to play, then after to be available for the team. He’s left footed so on the right side it could be interesting but behind the striker could be very interesting as well. We have many opportunities with him.”

Now, he could be set to sign another exciting attacker to help his promotion push.

Sunderland et to sign £10,000-a-week striker

That comes as reports suggest that striker Wilson Isidor is "on his way" to join Sunderland in a boost to Le Bris' side. The former Monaco youth talent is currently plying his trade for Russian side Zenit St Petersburg, where he scored four times in 27 appearances last season, though given he was often used from the substitutes bench he averages a goal every 230 minutes.

Wilson Isidor 23/24 campaign Appearances 27 Starts 10 Goals 4 Assists 1 Mins per goal/assist 184.2

But now he seems set to leave and head to the north-east of England in a likely loan deal without an option to buy. Speaking to Russian outlet Sport Express, Zenit chairman Alexander Medvedev appeared to confirm the move.

"Wilson Isidore on his way to Sunderland, England", he explained.

Predominantly a centre-forward, Isidor is also capable of playing in wide areas, which will hand Le Bris another option in attack, though that could soon balance out amid widespread interest in winger Jack Clarke from across the Premier League and Championship.

According to the report, the deal will take the shape of a loan, which could also include an option to buy the Frenchman at the end of his time in Sunderland. It is unclear how much of his reported £10,000-a-week wages the Black Cats will be asked to cover.

Sunderland writer Ethan Todd dubbed Isidor a "versatile forward" and a "really clever and tidy finisher" when discussing the striker on X, both of which will come as music to the ears of Sunderland fans, though their impressive winning start to the season has shown no absence of good finishing.

They will, however, be hoping that his arrival does not signal the departure of star man Clarke.