West Ham United fans have been handed an update on what their post-David Moyes future could look like courtesy of Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Moyes facing uncertain future

The belle of the ball 11 months ago after guiding West Ham to their first major European silverware since 1965, courtesy of a dramatic winner from Jarrod Bowen against Fiorentina, Moyes faces a much less certain summer ahead.

His side are seventh in the Premier League and still in the Europa League, but all is not well in east London. Such is the congested nature of the Premier League that the Hammers are just six points clear of 13th placed Bournemouth, and the money spent over the summer has not translated to better performances on the pitch, despite what the results say.

Moyes at West Ham United 22/23 Premier League 23/24 Premier League Points per game 1.05 1.47 Goals per game 1.1 1.63 Goals conceded per game 1.45 1.8 Wins 11 12

It means that a large portion of the West Ham fanbase are keen to see the back of Moyes, whose current deal expires at the end of the current campaign. He had been expected to agree a two-year extension earlier in the campaign, but a downturn in results put pay to that and now he is facing an uncertain future.

Performances like the one against Newcastle United won't help his case, with his side seemingly cruising at 3-1 up only for changes to disrupt their flow and see them ultimately fall to a 4-3 defeat.

Insight provided for post-Moyes world

Fortunately, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided some intel on what life without Moyes could look like at the London Stadium, and it revolves largely around Tim Steidten's influence.

The former Bayer Leverkusen technical director arrived last year and owner David Sullivan described him as 'key to our wider plans to drive our football strategy forward'. He is set to have a big say on what happens if Moyes leaves too. As per Sheth, Steidten is 'likely to be at the forefront' of what happens next, and could even help West Ham transition to a more 'European' model.

“If David Moyes decides to leave, it wouldn’t be surprising to see someone like Tim Steidten exploring the European market and possibly bringing in a manager well-versed in the structure of European football teams, complete with a sporting director and a structured approach,” Sheth explained.

“This contrasts with the more traditional managerial style that David Moyes embodies, where he prefers greater control over recruitment matters, a control he has largely enjoyed during his second stint in East London.

“Given West Ham’s shift towards a more European model, this decision will likely carry considerable weight, with Tim Steidten likely to be at the forefront of it."

With a growing desire from among the fans to play more exciting football following the arrivals of players like Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta, a European tactician could well allow them to do that, though it may come at the expense of results.