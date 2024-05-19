A significant Liverpool transfer claim has emerged regarding the club's summer business, courtesy of Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Liverpool in need of summer signings

The Reds focused solely on rebuilding their midfield last summer, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all brought in. Now, with Jurgen Klopp moving on and being replaced by Arne Slot, the Dutchman will want to focus on his own targets, looking to bring in players who fit his plans and system while rebuilding other areas of the squad.

Liverpool certainly don't appear to be waiting around since the arrival of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, with endless players being linked with moves to Anfield already, including Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva. The Reds are reportedly looking to hijack Manchester United's efforts to sign the highly-rated young defender as they seek a replacement for Joel Matip.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville also continues to stand out as a big target for the Reds in the summer, having helped the Whites reach the Championship playoff final against Southampton later this month. He also won the Player of the Season award in the second tier.

Liverpool are believed to have sent scouts to watch Federico Chiesa in action for Juventus recently too, seeing him face off against another rumoured transfer target in Teun Koopmeiners, who has stood out as a star man for Atalanta this season, scoring 12 goals and registering five assists in Serie A.

Dharmesh Sheth makes Liverpool transfer claim

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth claimed that Liverpool will prioritise a new centre-back signing in the summer transfer window, with Michael Edwards seeing it as a key position to address.

"I think Liverpool with regard to their squad and the number of youngsters that have been blooded during the season by Jurgen Klopp is only going to help the new manager Arne Slot when he does come in. But looking at it from the outset, I think centre-back will be a huge priority for Liverpool going forward in the summer transfer window."

This is great to hear from a Liverpool perspective, with failure to bring at least one new centre-back this summer bordering on negligence by the club. Matip is leaving on a free transfer after eight years at Anfield, immediately weakening the defensive depth at Slot's disposal, and Ibrahima Konate's injuries continue to be an issue, with the Frenchman struggling to stay fit for lengthy periods.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk turns 33 this summer and isn't going to be at the top of his game forever, while Jarell Quansah is still a maturing player who isn't yet ready to start every week for a club of Liverpool's stature.

Someone like Benfica star Silva would be ideal, with the 20-year-old starting 29 Primeira Liga games for Benfica this season, coming in as a great option from the off, but also a long-term acquisition. Similarly, Sporting CP ace Goncalo Inacio could be a brilliant addition, proving to be a key man in his side's league title win in 2023/24 and enjoying an 89.3% pass completion rate, suggesting he would suit Slot's style of play.