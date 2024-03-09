Highlights Aston Villa's progress under Emery has been remarkable, from relegation battle to European qualification.

Aston Villa return to Premier League action on Sunday just three days after they drew 0-0 with Ajax in the first leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 clash.

It shows just how far the club have progressed since Unai Emery took charge of the club in October 2022, as back then, the Midlands side were being dragged into a relegation battle.

The Spaniard not only guided them away from trouble, but subsequently led the club to a seventh-place finish, which secured European qualification.

With just a few months left of the current campaign, Villa have an excellent chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season, as they occupy fourth spot in the table.

The clash against Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow afternoon gives Emery the chance to stretch their advantage to eight points over Spurs, while he could make a few changes to his side.

With this in mind, Football FanCast predicts the starting XI that the Spaniard could deploy against the north Londoners tomorrow…

1 GK – Emiliano Martínez

The Argentinian is the undisputed first choice between the posts for Villa. This season, the ‘keeper has kept six clean sheets across 26 matches in the Premier League.

He has missed only one league match thus far during the 2023/24 campaign and his consistency has helped Villa take that next step and challenge the elite.

2 RB – Matty Cash

The right-back started on the bench during the midweek clash against Ajax, but he replaced Pau Torres for the second half and contributed towards the 0-0 draw.

Cash made one tackle, won 50% of his ground duels and was not dribbled past once during the clash against the Dutch giants, and he will be unleashed in the starting XI by Emery tomorrow on the right side of the defence.

3 CB – Pau Torres

The centre-back started in midweek but had to be brought off at half-time. However, he will retain his place in the starting XI ahead of tomorrow's clash, and Emery will be expecting him to marshal the defence.

The former Villarreal defender had missed five of the previous seven Premier League matches due to injury, but 45 minutes in midweek should allow him to hopefully feature for the full 90 minutes against Spurs.

4 CB – Ezri Konsa

Konsa was deployed at right-back from the start against Ajax, and he was shown a second yellow card during the dying embers of the match, which means he will miss the second leg at Villa Park next week.

This indicates that Emery could choose the Englishman to start alongside Torres at the heart of the defence tomorrow, knowing that he will be unavailable for the Ajax clash, keeping others fresh for midweek.

5 LB – Lucas Digne

The Frenchman made his first start since the Boxing Day defeat to Manchester United against Ajax in midweek, and while he failed to create anything going forward, he was solid defensively.

The defender made two interceptions, two clearances and won two of the three ground duels that he contested during the clash.

This performance suggests that he could make his first league start this year at the weekend.

6 RM – Leon Bailey

The winger was dropped for Moussa Diaby for the midweek clash, but he will return to the starting XI against Spurs.

This season, Bailey has registered 22 goal contributions – 11 goals and 11 assists – in all competitions as he has emerged as a key player under Emery.

The former Bayer Leverkusen gem played less than 30 minutes against the Dutch side, so he will be fresh and raring to go when Spurs arrive in the Midlands on Sunday.

The £25m signing has been hailed as a “standout” previously by journalist Ashley Preece, and he is the ideal replacement for Diaby.

7 CM – Douglas Luiz

The Brazilian has been the beating heart of the Villa midfield this season, becoming one of the most important players in the squad.

Indeed, the former Manchester City player has missed only one top-flight match this term – which was due to suspension – while he has scored ten goals and chipped in with eight assists in all competitions, proving he can be a big goal threat from the middle of the pitch.

He failed to register a shot against Ajax, but the midfielder will be determined to contribute more effectively against Spurs.

8 CM – John McGinn

The captain was dropped to the bench in midweek but came on for the final 30 minutes in place of Moussa Diaby, and like Bailey, he will be fresh for tomorrow's clash.

McGinn has also been a solid attacking threat from central midfield, scoring eight times and grabbing a further five assists, indicating that Emery’s options in the middle of the pitch are good for a few goals.

9 LM – Nicolo Zaniolo

The Italian has perhaps not featured as often as anticipated when joining last summer, but he could be unleashed by Emery against Spurs on the left of the midfield.

With the second leg against Ajax taking place in just five days, rotating his squad will be vital and this means the on-loan 24-year-old could be given a chance to add to his two goals scored already this season.

10 AM – Jacob Ramsey

Against Ajax, Youri Tielemans was slotted in alongside Ollie Watkins, but he failed to impress, and this could lead to Ramsey coming into the starting XI.

Emery will deploy the Englishman in the No 10 role just behind Watkins, and he will be hoping Ramsey can enjoy some success against Spurs.

Injury problems have restricted the 22-year-old to just eight Premier League starts this term, but his ninth could arrive tomorrow.

11 ST – Ollie Watkins

Villa’s main source of goals this season. Watkins has found the back of the net on 21 occasions, and if he maintains his current form, he will smash through the 30-goal barrier before long.

The former Brentford striker netted against Spurs during the reverse clash back in November and this should give him plenty of confidence that another goal or two could come tomorrow.

Three points and a clean bill of health are all that matters for Emery in Sunday's clash against the team sitting five points behind them in the table.

Aston Villa’s predicted XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: GK – Martinez; RB – Cash, CB – Torres, CB – Konsa, LB – Digne; RM – Bailey, CM – Luiz, CM – McGinn, LM – Zaniolo; AM – Ramsey; ST – Watkins