West Ham United fans were no doubt delighted to see Diafra Sakho sold back in 2018, and his woeful form since then suggests that the club did remarkably well to sell him for £8m.

The Hammers would sign the forward from French side FC Metz in 2014 in a bargain deal worth £3.5m, which certainly proved to be good business given his impressive form in his debut season in England.

In 26 appearances in all competitions, the Senegal international would manage 12 goals, with 10 coming in the Premier League season under Slaven Bilic, as West Ham recorded a strong ninth-placed finish.

While his game time and form would suffer as a result of West Ham's signings of Michail Antonio and Nikica Jelavic in 2015, he still managed seven goals and one assist in the following campaign.

West Ham's former chairman David Gold, who recently passed away, was certainly impressed by Sakho's performances back in 2015.

He once said: “Sakho is an exceptional player and I don’t think there is another striker in the Premier League who covers as much ground as he does. He is not just a goalscorer and works so hard for the team.”

However, that wasn't enough to convince Slaven Bilic that he was worth playing, as in the 2016/17 season, he was limited to just four Premier League appearances.

Where is Diafra Sakho now?

The appointment of David Moyes in November 2017 saw him feature slightly more often, as he appeared 17 times in all competitions in that campaign, scoring four goals, but at this point his relationship with the club was soured, as he regularly spoke out about wanting to leave.

Sakho was regularly training away from the first team and made it clear that he wanted to quit the club, but he would have to wait until January 2018 to finally get his move away.

Considering his lack of appearances and disappointing attitude, it is impressive that the Hammers managed to make a significant profit on the Senegal international, as he joined Rennes in a deal worth £8m that month.

His career has been on a steady decline in the five years since, as he would manage just 16 appearances and three goals for Rennes before joining Bursaspor on loan, where his goal record was similarly disappointing, with three goals and one assist to his name in 20 outings.

This saw his contract with the Ligue 1 side cancelled early and goalless spells in Switzerland and remarkably Djibouti, would follow before he returned to France with third-tier side AS Nancy.

Considering Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski are still producing at the highest level at 35 and 34 respectively, Sakho's drop-off has been a hugely disappointing one, but from the Hammers' perspective, they did extremely well to sell him for so much only five years ago.