Jurgen Klopp has cemented himself as the stuff of legend at Liverpool, transforming Anfield and guiding his team to illustrious honours such as the Premier League and the Champions League across nine years of barnstorming brilliance.

His successor, Arne Slot, arrives off the back of success in his Dutch homeland with Feyenoord, winning the Eredivisie in 2022/23 before clinching the KNVB Trophy last season. He plays good, purposeful pressing football, with a smattering of Pep Guardiola-esque possession techniques to promise an exciting new era.

But he needs to be backed. Liverpool might have enjoyed a resurgence during Klopp's final year but there are plenty of issues to address: Joel Matip's exit has left the Reds with three senior centre-backs, one of whom was playing in League One 13 months ago.

Moreover, several salient members of the squad have contract issues that need a quick resolution, while Luis Diaz is attracting interest from Barcelona and a decision must be made on whether the 27-year-old is to be sold.

Much to sort out, but FSG and Slot have their wits about them and will be confident to sculpt a high-class team capable of succeeding. Let's take a look at how it might look, shall we?

1 GK - Alisson

It wasn't the best of years for Alisson, who only completed 28 fixtures in the Premier League as he battled injuries, but the Brazil goalkeeper is still one of the very best in the business.

Aged 31, he's surely got plenty left in the tank, and while Saudi suitors might be sniffing around, with The Guardian even reporting in May that he is a top target, the colossal shot-stopper will be eager to stay put and fight for more silverware on Merseyside.

2 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Let's just put you here, Trent Alexander-Arnold. Nice and safe and away from Real Madrid's all-conquering machine. The Anfield vice-captain is one of the finest players around and will be expected to play a starring role in this new era in his home city.

The 25-year-old has posted 100 goal contributions from 310 appearances for Liverpool. From right-back. Slot will be keenly observing his performances in Germany this summer, with Gareth Southgate's desire to play him in midfield sure to raise some questions in the Liverpool manager's mind.

3 CB - Virgil van Dijk

For the first time in his Liverpool career, with any real constancy, Virgil van Dijk could find himself playing alongside Alexander-Arnold, shifted to his naturally favoured right side to accommodate Liverpool's new summer signing - but more on him in a moment.

It's easy to forget how steep Liverpool's defensive injury problems were last season, with pretty much every member spending a spell on the sidelines at one point or another.

Van Dijk, however, was ever-present. An implacable adversary for Anfield's opposition and an imperious leader. He scored the winning goal in the Carabao Cup final, he led by example. Liverpool's captain will be the main man once again come August.

4 CB - Willian Pacho

Liverpool need to sign a new centre-back, and while a host of names have already been linked, the club would score a major win in landing Willian Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The German club are actually keen for Liverpool to act on interest in the 22-year-old titan and maximise profits, with Pacho valued at €60m (£51m).

Manager Tino Toppmoller said that his defending "is absolutely world-class". Young and dynamic, he's exactly what the Redmen need.

5 LB - Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson split opinion last season but the Scotland captain endured an injury-hit year and still managed to produce spirited and creative performances. He also plays the kind of passing game that Slot demands from his full-backs.

As per Sofascore, the 30-year-old scored three goals and added two assists across 23 matches, completing 88% of his passes, creating ten big chances and averaging 2.8 key passes and 1.5 tackles per outing.

6 CM - Joao Neves

This would be the one. The statement signing to show that Liverpool and their new leader mean business. Joao Neves has attracted a long list of suitors for his maiden performances in Portugal, and while he has a £102m release clause, the 19-year-old is the real deal.

Joao Neves vs Wataru Endo: 23/24 Comparison Statistics Joao Neves Wataru Endo Matches played 33 29 Matches started 27 20 Touches per game 76.5 54.4 Pass completion 90% 88% Key passes per game 0.8 0.6 Dribbles per game 1.2 0.3 Recoveries per game 6.4 3.7 Tackles per game 2.0 1.7 Interceptions per game 1.0 0.7 Clearances per game 1.0 1.0 Duels won per game 6.0 3.9 All stats via Sofascore

The Benfica midfielder - described as "special" by analyst Ben Mattinson - is shaping into quite the all-encompassing midfielder and would be a major upgrade on Wataru Endo, perhaps proving the difference in the fight for trophies under Slot.

7 CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Reprising his starring role in the middle of the park, Alexis Mac Allister could find his game lifted to the next level alongside a robust young partner in Neves.

Endo did a solid job last season but the 31-year-old is not one of the leading holding midfielders in Europe, and the Portuguese's tough-tackling base could allow Mac Allister to play a multi-functioning, all-action role to perfection.

8 RW - Mohamed Salah

There can only be one man on that right flank. Mohamed Salah might be entering the final year of his contract but the pointers suggest that he is going to be plying his trade at Anfield next season, and it's a good thing too.

The Egyptian, who turns 32 on Saturday, scored 25 goals and supplied 14 assists during the 2023/24 campaign, and while he fizzled out at the end, he is still one of the most frightening and destructive forwards on English shores and will be key in ensuring Slot's set-up is implemented smoothly.

9 AM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai ebbed and flowed during his first season in Liverpool colours and ended up on the periphery during Klopp's final weeks, starting just one of six Premier League games to close the campaign.

Still, the Hungary captain is a technically gifted and hungry midfielder, who may benefit greatly from Slot's 4-2-3-1 system, allowing him to advance to his favoured No. 10 role and away from the central, more industrious part that Klopp had him play.

10 LW - Crysencio Summerville

So, if Barcelona manage to mount something resembling a concerted approach for Diaz's signature, signing for something resembling Liverpool's €75m (£63m) price tag, then there's a perfect young replacement waiting to make the move.

Of course, we're talking about Crysencio Summerville, who might have failed to enjoy promotion to the Premier League with Leeds United last term but did everything in his power, scoring 19 goals, providing nine assists for his teammates and even being crowned the Championship's Player of the Year.

Fabrizio Romano writes that Liverpool have scouted the Dutchman for months and could make their move soon, and at £30m, he could mark the dream addition to a team in transition - even suggested to be cut from the same cloth as one Sadio Mane.

11 CF - Darwin Nunez

Ah, hello Darwin Nunez, old friend. What an enigma. The Uruguay star has it within his capabilities to wreak chaos and confusion. The frustrating part is it doesn't always play out in Liverpool's favour.

Quite simply, 20 goals from 65 Premier League matches is not what FSG paid a club-record £85m for, but then that doesn't tell the full story.

Premier League 23/24: Big Chances Missed Rank Player Apps Goals BCM 1. Erling Haaland 31 27 34 2. Darwin Nunez 36 11 27 3. Nicolas Jackson 35 14 24 4. Ollie Watkins 37 19 22 5. Alexander Isak 30 21 21 Stats via Premier League

The 24-year-old scored 18 goals and added 13 assists across all competitions last season and is one of the most talented and dynamic forwards around. This could be his year, with Slot likely to give him a chance to cement a starting spot over the likes of Cody Gakpo, who will wait in the wings regardless.

Arne Slot's dream Liverpool line-up in full: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Willian Pacho, Andy Robertson; Joao Neves, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Crysencio Summerville; Darwin Nunez