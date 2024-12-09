Didier Drogba is widely regarded as Chelsea's greatest-ever striker.

During eight seasons at Stamford Bridge between 2004 and 2012, the Ivorian scored a total of 164 goals - a figure that makes him the Blues' fourth-highest scorer of all time and their second-highest scorer of the 21st century, behind only Frank Lampard.

From bullet headers to tap-ins, long-range belters to free-kicks, Drogba could do it all, while his propensity for finding the net in cup finals remains unmatched.

He scored an astonishing nine goals in nine finals for the west London club, including three winners in FA Cup finals.

"At his best, he was unplayable," former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher once said of Drogba, while ex-Barcelona defender Gerard Pique previously called him "one of the best strikers I have seen".

Here are what we think are Drogba's best Chelsea goals, taking into account factors such as quality and importance.

7 Bolton v Chelsea, January 2011

Net-buster begins Reebok rout

Chelsea thrashed Bolton Wanderers 4-0 when the two sides met at the Reebok Stadium in the 2010/11 Premier League season thanks to goals from Drogba, Florent Malouda, Ramires and former Bolton striker Nicolas Anelka.

Drogba's goal was the pick of the bunch. After receiving the ball about 40 yards out with plenty of options ahead of him, rather than use them like most would, the Ivorian chose to take a couple of touches and belt the ball towards goal himself.

Usually, such efforts would end up in Row Z, but not Drogba's. Before Bolton 'keeper Jussi Jaaskelainen knew it, the ball had flashed between his gloves and into the back of his net.

6 Chelsea v Manchester United, May 2007

Drogba scores winner in first final at new Wembley

Drogba's extra-time strike against Manchester United in the 2007 FA Cup final was his first of four in FA Cup finals.

After 116 minutes without a goal at the new Wembley, the Ivorian played a neat one-two with Frank Lampard on the edge of United's box before gently lobbing the ball over the onrushing Edwin van der Sar.

The goal was enough to clinch the trophy for the Blues for the first time in seven years. Drogba again found the target in the 2009, 2010 and 2012 FA Cup finals, all of which Chelsea won.

5 Arsenal v Chelsea, November 2009

Brilliant Drogba brace sinks Arsenal one more

No club feared Drogba like Arsenal. During his career at Stamford Bridge, the Chelsea star hit a whopping 13 goals in just 15 games against the Gunners - more than he managed against any other team.

Two of his best goals against the north Londoners came in a 3-0 win for the Blues in November 2009 at the Emirates Stadium.

His first was an expertly guided effort into the top corner from a low cross by Ashley Cole, while his second was a thunderous free-kick that he struck with his in-step and ended up in the side netting. Which was better? We'll let you decide.

4 Chelsea v Portsmouth, May 2010

Drogba scores again in FA Cup final

Drogba's goal against Portsmouth in the 2010 FA Cup final at Wembley was almost a carbon copy of his free-kick against Arsenal from the previous year, but with added importance.

Scored again with the in-step of his right foot - a free-kick technique which became his trademark during his latter years at Chelsea - the goal was not only enough to secure a 1-0 victory for the Blues in the final, it also ensured the club won their first-ever domestic double, having secured the Premier League the previous weekend.

"It's a fantastic day for us, for the club, and for me as well, because [it's] the first time as a professional I achieved the double," he said after the game.

"It's amazing, you know. It's difficult to find the words to describe how I feel right now."

3 Everton v Chelsea, December 2006

Blues bag two screamers in comeback win

Chelsea had to come from behind twice to beat Everton 3-2 at Goodison Park in late 2006.

Mikel Arteta had put the hosts in front from the spot, but the Blues levelled through a Tim Howard own-goal shortly after the break. Defender Joseph Yobo then restored Everton's lead, which David Moyes' side held until the 81st minute when Frank Lampard hit a dipping screamer from just outside the box.

Six minutes later, Drogba broke Everton hearts, and one-upped Lampard with a superb strike of his own, firing home a thumping half-volley from 35 yards out to secure all three points for Jose Mourinho's team.

2 Chelsea v Liverpool, September 2006

Drogba's turn and shot stuns flat-footed Reina

Drogba scored the only goal as Chelsea beat Liverpool 1-0 at Stamford Bridge early in the 2006/07 season, and boy, was it one for the history books.

Receiving the ball on the edge of the Liverpool box with his back to goal, the Chelsea striker chested the ball down, turned swiftly, and slammed it towards goal on the half-volley with his supposedly weaker left foot.

Reds 'keeper Pepe Reina could only watch on in disbelief as the ball nestled in the side of his net and Drogba reeled away in celebration, also looking slightly surprised at what exactly he'd just done.

Drogba told the Premier League's official website in 2016 that the goal was his favourite from his time in the English top flight.

1 Bayern Munich v Chelsea, May 2012

Drogba breaks Bayern hearts - twice

Drogba's late goal against Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final is the most important in the club's history.

Trailing the German giants 1-0 in the 88th minute, the Chelsea striker leapt above everybody in the box to head in from Juan Mata's corner at the near post in emphatic fashion.

After extra-time ended without a winner, the game then went to a penalty shootout, where Drogba stepped up to slot home the winning spot-kick and bag the Blues their first Champions League trophy. It doesn't get any better than that.