A quality member of the Aston Villa squad is now open to leaving this summer as he ponders moving to a major European club, which will come as a concern for manager Unai Emery amid his chase for Champions League football next season.

Villa in driving seat for fourth after fantastic Premier League campaign

The Villans are now overwhelming favourites to seal a fourth-place finish and qualification for Europe's most prestigious competition next term.

They've been locked in a tense battle with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham for much of the season, but the north Londoners are now losing serious ground after three consecutive Premier League defeats, putting Villa in the ascendancy.

Spurs still possess a game in hand on Emery's side, though the gap between both sides is now much larger, so it would take a late capitulation from Villa for Tottenham to stand any chance of usurping them at this point.

Aston Villa's remaining matches Tottenham's remaining matches Brighton (away) Liverpool (away) Liverpool (home) Burnley (home) Crystal Palace (away) Man City (home) Sheffield United (away)

After a fantastic campaign, where critics have been taken aback by Villa's stellar form at times, the prospect of Champions League football in the Midlands next season is looking very real.

“We are fighting with Tottenham to get fourth position and the Champions League. It is an amazing season, if we are finishing like that,” said Emery on the race for fourth ahead of Brighton on Sunday.

“There is still work to do and we are very motivated because we have in front of us very important matches. On Sunday is Brighton and next Thursday in Athens. Sunday is a very important match to try and get closer to our first objective in the Premier League.”

If Emery does seal fourth, it will arguably be easier for him to keep hold of his star players. Arsenal have been interested in Douglas Luiz for a long time, and previous reports have suggested that they could lodge a summer move as they seek new midfielders (Football Insider via FFC).

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also thought to be fans of striker Ollie Watkins, coming as the Englishman enjoys his finest top flight campaign to date and as sporting director Edu seeks a prolific new goalscorer.

The Gunners could be spoiled in their potential attempts to lure away both of Emery's stars if Villa find themselves in the Champions League group stage pot for 2024/2025, but that isn't to say Villa will be completely immune to the prospect of players departing.

Diego Carlos open to leaving Villa as he ponders AC Milan move

Indeed, according to TEAMtalk, defender Diego Carlos is already eyeing an exit this summer.

The Brazilian has suffered from a few injury problems during his time in Birmingham, like his hamstring issue most recently. However, when fit and available, Carlos has played a big role in Villa's success under Emery.

His form has attracted interest from AC Milan, who have earmarked the 31-year-old as one of their top targets. The Rossoneri have plans to bring in a quality new centre-half and are among the favourites to seal a deal for Villa's £100,000-per-week ace.

Carlos is apparently evaluating a move to Milan and is open to leaving Villa, which will come as a worry for Emery ahead of what could be a historic campaign next season.