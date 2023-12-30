Tottenham Hotspur were overpowered by Brighton & Hove Albion's high-octane approach last time out in the Premier League, snapping a three-match winning run, but Ange Postecoglou will be sanguine about his injury-hit side's chances of success over the forthcoming period.

The best way to steady the ship will be close the turbulence of 2023 with a victory over Bournemouth on home turf, with the south coast club excelling across recent weeks, now with a ten-point cushion over the relegation zone.

Spurs, who have been marred by inconsistency across the past few months, are only four points off top four at the season's midpoint and will hope that a successful transfer window and the return of key players will turn the tide after the new year.

For now, the Lilywhites must make do, and Football FanCast predict that Postecoglou will enforce three changes from the side that lost against the Seagulls last time out.

1 GK - Guglielmo Vicario

As has so often been the case this season, Guglielmo Vicario departed with his head held high at the AMEX Stadium despite shipping four goals, receiving an 8/10 match rating from football.london's Alasdair Gold, who noted his flurry of 'top-drawer' saves.

2 RB - Pedro Porro

A rogue shout for Spurs' player of the season so far, Pedro Porro has been immense down the right flank, racking up six assists from 18 Premier League appearances, also averaging 2.9 tackles and 5.2 ball recoveries per game.

3 CB - Eric Dier

Postecoglou's decision to field a backline made entirely of full-backs is not going to plan, and while youngsters Ashley Phillips and Alfie Dorrington will be eager to earn a starting berth, Eric Dier should get the nod, replacing Emerson Royal.

The England international, 29, is out of contract at the end of the campaign and not favoured one bit, but with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven both injured it might be wise to hand him a start.

4 CB - Ben Davies

Thumped home a header last time out but could only serve a slice of consolation after Brighton put four past his keeper's sticks, but Ben Davies has been an excellent stand-in, for the most part.

Ben Davies: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Distribution Tackling Ball retention Aerial duels Crossing *Sourced via WhoScored

Having started the past eight Premier League matches, Tottenham's second-choice left-back will play a central role once again for his threadbare team.

5 LB - Destiny Udogie

Proclaimed to get "into nearly every team in the world already" by footballJOE's Hunter Godson, Destiny Udogie has been a revelation at left-back for Tottenham this season, and has started all 16 matches that he has been available for.

6 CM - Oliver Skipp

Oliver Skipp missed out due to injury in midweek but should return tomorrow; ranking among the top 14% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, as per FBref, his composure and metronomic presence will be crucial in establishing control against the Cherries.

He will replace the £100k-per-week Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the centre of the park, who was once dubbed a "monster" by Morten Bisgaard but has not reached his past heights under Postecoglou's management.

7 CM - Pape Matar Sarr

Still only 21 years old, Pape Matar Sarr exudes confidence and belief like a cultured veteran after starting 15 league games this term, described as a "wonderful" prospect by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The Senegalese midfielder will be expected to produce a fine display before jetting off to the African Cup of Nations, and he will appreciate the industriousness of Skipp alongside him in the centre of the park.

8 RW - Brennan Johnson

Brennan Johnson flattered to deceive last time out but remains an exciting prospect after signing from Nottingham Forest for £47.5m in the summer.

The 22-year-old has posted one goal and three assists from just ten starts for his new club, and having been noted for his "frightening" pace by international teammate Joe Allen in the past, could be vital in stretching the visitors' defence.

9 AM - Giovani Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso looked to have finished his failed transfer to Tottenham after spending the past season-and-a-half out on loan with Villarreal and not received a starting role from any of the opening 12 matches of the 2023/24 campaign, but he has played an important role recently and scored in successive games against Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Once dubbed the "master of the last pass" by reporter Milena Gimon, Lo Celso ranks among the top 1% of positional peers for pass completion, passes attempted and progressive passes, and the top 8% for shot-creating actions per 90.

10 LW - Heung-min Son

When Harry Kane was sold in the summer, Spurs turned to Heung-min Son to assume the role as talisman, something that the newly-appointed captain has taken in his stride, scoring 11 goals from 19 matches.

Not just a goalscorer, the South Korean offers so many qualities and has created ten big chances in the Premier League this term, a number surpassed only by Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

11 CF - Richarlison

Richarlison has been in inspired form since returning from groin surgery last month, plundering four goals from as many starts in the English top flight.

The Brazilian is offering so much more promise after scoring just once during an insipid first campaign in London, and he will be eager to impress having scored just once across eight clashes against Bournemouth.

Tottenham predicted line-up in full: (GK) Guglielmo Vicario; (RB) Pedro Porro, (CB) Eric Dier, (CB) Ben Davies, (LB) Destiny Udogie; (CM) Oliver Skipp, (CM) Pape Matar Sarr; (RW) Brennan Johnson, (AM) Giovani Lo Celso, (LW) Heung-min Son; (CF) Richarlison