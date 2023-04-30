Manchester United claimed a monumental victory today, as they swept aside Aston Villa to tighten their grip on the top four.

Despite not being at their best, it was a testament to just how far Erik ten Hag has taken this team in just one season, as they now seem set to welcome Champions League football back to Old Trafford.

Although the visitors were the most in-form team in the Premier League before this game, it was the Red Devils who dominated from start to finish, enjoying more possession (57%), more shots (14 v 7), creating more big chances (2 v 0) and registering a higher expected goals tally too (1.19 vs 0.56).

Despite this, the scoreline remained narrow, finishing 1-0 to the hosts.

In the end, it was Bruno Fernandes' finish that separated the sides, leading to him earning the highest Sofascore rating of anyone on the pitch behind only Casemiro. However, there was another that put in a display meriting equal amounts of praise, as part of a resolute backline that kept the red-hot Villans quiet.

Whilst most impressed, Diogo Dalot truly shone.

How did Diogo Dalot play vs Aston Villa?

Boasting a 7.5 Sofascore rating from right back, this figure was higher than any other of the back four that recorded an impressive clean sheet. This was born not just of his defensive exploits, but the creativity when the license to push forward was afforded to him.

As such, across his 81 touches, the Portugal international maintained an 86% pass accuracy, hitting the target with nine of his 15 attempted long balls.

This led Statman Dave to take to Twitter at half time, as he had seemingly seen enough to suggest he deserved such praise, writing that he had: "Played some excellent passes."

However, as aforementioned, it was his solidity that is truly deserving of the most acclaim. As well as making four clearances, three tackles and one interception, the £25k-per-week dynamo would win 100% of the five duels he competed in.

Dalot was resolute and unflappable, which even led Jacob Ramsey to receive the worst rating of anyone who started, as his opposite winger.

Although Fernandes will earn the bulk of the praise, and deservedly so as he once again stepped up to be at times the sole offensive force within the side, his compatriot's defensive work should make him worthy of equal exaltation.

Without him locking down that right flank, bullying Villa in the process, the platform would not have been built to claim this imperative victory.