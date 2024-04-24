Liverpool have been dealt another blow just 24 hours before the Merseyside derby as Jürgen Klopp confirmed that they have picked up yet another injury this season.

Reds chasing Premier League title

With just five games left to play, Liverpool are well in the hunt for the Premier League title. Behind Arsenal only on goal difference, they will sit two points adrift of Manchester City should Pep Guardiola's side win their game in hand.

However, they face a tough test in the form of the Merseyside derby against an Everton side desperately scrapping for survival following two separate points deductions for breaching financial fair play.

With the added bite that the fixture tends to bring with it, the Reds will need to be at their best to come away with all three points despite the clear difference in quality between the sides this season. However, they will have to make do a man light.

Jota set to miss out vs Everton

Despite only making his return from injury earlier this month, Diogo Jota is once more set for a spell on the sidelines. Injuries have plagued the Portuguese striker since he arrived from Wolves, but remains a key part of the Reds attack and is under contract on Merseyside until 2027, taking home £140,000 per week.

Fortunately, it is likely to be a brief absence this time, but it has been revealed that he will be unable to play any part in the Merseyside derby.

“Unfortunately Diogo Jota scored a goal and felt a bit — he will be out for two weeks”, Klopp confirmed ahead of the clash with Everton.

However, the German manager then went on to ease fears of fans, claiming that it was "pretty much nothing".

“Before which game where he didn’t start, he got a knock – normal challenge, then felt a little bit at the hip. That was then fine because we didn’t start him, brought him on, that was alright.

“Then he started the last game, was obviously OK and then with the finish… it’s a small one but we are late in the season, so obviously now it’s not a great moment for each injury pretty much.

Diogo Jota since Liverpool debut Appearances 145 Goals 56 Assists 19 Minutes per goal/assist 112.52 Games missed 71

“It’s not a big one. When I say two weeks, actually really it’s pretty much nothing but enough to not be available.”

He also added that there were no further fresh injury concerns, which will come as a relief to Liverpool given their injury record this season.

As it stands therefore, Klopp's side will be missing just Joel Matip, Conor Bradley and Thiago Alcantara along with Jota for the clash, which will give them plenty of hope that they can see off their Merseyside rivals and take another massive step towards crowning Klopp's swansong season with a Premier League trophy.