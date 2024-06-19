A club director has admitted that he's personally in talks with Arsenal to sign one of their players, coming after he also spoke with the man in question as well.

Players who could be sold by Arsenal this summer

Both Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares are already confirmed to be departing the Emirates when their contracts expire on June 30, but there are many more members of Mikel Arteta's squad who could follow the duo.

Midfielder Thomas Partey is among them, as widely reported. The Ghanaian has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Arsenal, and suffered from a plague of fitness issues last season which resulted in him making just 14 Premier League appearances.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney are high-profile potential Arsenal exits as well. The Gunners have apparently told Tierney and Zinchenko, who earn a combined £270,000-per-week, that they're free to leave Hale End this summer as sporting director Edu looks to shake up the squad.

Arsenal's untouchable best performers in the league last season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

Arsenal are also looking to bolster their transfer kitty by offloading certain squad members, with Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares named as other players who could be sold by Arteta this summer.

There are some players destined for the chopping block, like Ramsdale, who appears set to quit Arsenal after losing his number one spot to David Raya last season. Fabrizio Romano backs that Arteta's side will "100%" be signing a new back-up keeper as a result.

“With Aaron Ramsdale’s future in doubt, Arsenal will also 100% bring in a new backup goalkeeper this summer,” Romano said.

“One name being mentioned is former Gunners ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny, but my understanding is that Szczesny has not clarified his situation with Juventus at this stage. Juventus like Monza goalkeeper Di Gregorio but nothing is decided yet, so also for Szczesny it’s all quiet so far.”

Andreas Schicker confirms talks to sign Biereth from Arsenal

There is also the matter of promising young striker Mika Biereth and his future at the club. The 21-year-old, who bagged 15 goals in all competitions across spells at Motherwell in Scotland and Sturm Graz in Austria, could be on the move this summer.

Sturm Graz are keen on signing him permanently after a terrific six-month loan there, as now confirmed by their director Andreas Schicker. Speaking to Kronen Zeitung, via Sport Witness, Schicker even admits that he's in talks with Arsenal to sign Biereth right now.

“Now the European Championship finals are coming up, everyone is waiting and is in the role of observer. Patience is required in the transfer window this year,” he said. “I’m in talks with Arsenal. I’ve spoken to Mika; he’s always felt comfortable with us.”

Interestingly, Romano said in an interview with CaughtOffside that a final decision may be made on the Dane's future this month.