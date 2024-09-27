In a deal that would replace Pedro Neto for years to come, Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly plotting a move to beat Manchester United to the signature of an exciting young winger.

Wolves transfer news

Those in the Midlands endured a mixed summer transfer window, with both Max Kilman and Pedro Neto joining Premier League sides West Ham United and Chelsea, before the likes of Jorgen Strand Larsen and Carlos Forbs arrived to boost Gary O'Neil's side.

Yet, even after those reinforcements, Wolves remain without a single Premier League victory after five games in what is a major cause for concern when it comes to their early survival hopes.

It hasn't been for the want of trying, however, with Wolves taking the lead in a strong performance against Aston Villa only for their Midlands rivals to battle back and eventually secure a 3-1 victory. In the story of Wolves' season so far, they've lacked the attacking quality that they could now find in the transfer market.

According to Swedish outlet FotbollSkanalen, Wolves sent scouts to watch Bazoumana Toure in action for Hammarby and are now plotting a move to beat Manchester United to his signature.

Hammarby director Mikael Hjelmberg recently admitted that scouts have been watching his side's future star, telling FotbollSkanalen as relayed by United in Focus: “There are a lot of clubs coming to the match against Hacken (on Thursday).”

“We need to plan for a future without him. Then if it happens this winter, next summer or even further than that – I don’t think so, we’ll see. But the longer we get to keep him the better.”

Seemingly resigned to losing Toure, Wolves should swoop in as soon as they get the chance to sign a player who would replace Neto once and for all at the Molineux.

"Strong" Toure is one for the future

At just 18 years old, Toure is certainly one to watch. The Hammarby winger is quickly becoming the star of the show in Sweden, with six goals and three assists throughout the current campaign representing his recent rise. Now, if Wolves can jump ahead of Manchester United to sign the teenager, they'll have a major coup in 2025 and the ultimate heir to Neto's throne.

Scouts around England have been impressed by the Ivorian, with The Next Wave - a scout based in London - dubbing Toure's alertness "strong" which heavily "compliments his speed".

When the January transfer window swings open, it will be interesting to see whether the Midlands club decide to make an early move or, indeed, wait until, the summer in an attempt to jump ahead of Manchester United in the race for a future star.