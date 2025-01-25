What about the future? Liverpool could win the Premier League and Champions League this season, favourites in both esteemed competitions, but Arne Slot's sharp tactical mind deserves sufficient backing.

It's been one year since Jurgen Klopp made the dramatic decision to step down from his position as Liverpool manager, sending frisson upon frisson of shock through the red half of Merseyside.

It felt like a calamity, with fans across the globe nursing an ache in their heart. But Klopp knew. He knew that Liverpool's elite and sustainable model would endure.

But Slot needs to be backed, or else Anfield's potential over these coming years simply will not be realised. Federico Chiesa remains the only first-team player to have followed Slot into Liverpool's training centre so far, and the injury-prone forward has only played seven times.

Liverpool's Frontline 24/25 (all comps) Player Apps (starts) Goals Assists Mohamed Salah 31 (29) 22 17 Cody Gakpo 31 (20) 12 4 Luis Diaz 29 (21) 12 3 Diogo Jota 19 (11) 8 2 Darwin Nunez 28 (15) 6 4 Federico Chiesa 7 (1) 1 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

Liverpool need signings. Slot needs to be backed. But there's a lot going on behind the scenes at Liverpool, with a multitude of varying exits on the cards.

The players that could be leaving Liverpool

The obvious players: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all approaching the conclusion of their Liverpool contracts, and while FSG are working hard toward renewals, we are frankly in uncharted and concerning territory, February being one week away.

Regarding non-contract-related departure rumours, Joe Gomez, 28, may wrap up his time on Merseyside after coming close to joining Newcastle United last summer. The versatile defender has played 240 times for Liverpool but is intrigued by the prospect of trying his hand elsewhere.

Between the sticks, Caoimhin Kelleher's departure feels all but confirmed, for Liverpool have signed Giorgi Mamardashvili to jockey with Alisson for the number one spot, arriving this summer after his loan with Valencia concludes.

Players like Kelleher and Gomez could be moving away, but these are agreeable sales. However, a more sinister shadow has lurked over Anfield.

Liverpool could be in danger of losing another of their most prized assets.

Liverpool could lose another superstar

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool could be in danger of losing Ibrahima Konate this year, with Paris Saint-Germain looking to bring the France international back to his homeland.

The 25-year-old centre-back has enjoyed his finest season in Liverpool colours, missing the festive period due to injury but hailed for his "imperious" performances by The Athletic's James Pearce.

The slow-boiling issue is that Konate is in the penultimate year of his £70k-per-week contract, the significance of which is overshadowed by the more pressing aforementioned concern.

Anfield Watch stress that the Ligue 1 champions hope to 'exploit' the situation this summer. All the more reason for sporting director Richard Hughes to get the deal wrapped up with haste.

Selling Ibrahima Konate would be a disaster

Liverpool signed Konate in 2021, Klopp bringing the French talent over from RB Leipzig after activating his £36m release clause.

Konate's quality has been clear for a long time, but he's been dogged by injuries throughout his Premier League career and this has held him back.

See below. The hulking defender is on track to have his most productive campaign in England from an appearance-accumulation standpoint, even though he's missed a month slap-bang in the centre of the campaign.

Ibrahima Konate - Liverpool Stats by Season (all comps) Season Apps (starts) Injury absences 24/25 22 (19) 8 23/24 37 (29) 7 22/23 24 (23) 21 21/22 29 (26) 2 Stats via Transfermarkt

He's come on leaps and bounds, with journalist Josh Williams even hailing him as a "monster at covering ground and in one vs one situations."

He is the perfect foil to Van Dijk, allowing the supremely intelligent Dutchman to maximise his ability. Konate's athleticism and, indeed, ground-covering expertise, are fundamental parts of Liverpool's success under Slot's wing this season, establishing a redoubtable rearguard that allows Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister to assert their authority in the centre, in turn promoting attacking quality in the final third.