Leeds United’s injury list has grown with Ilia Gruev the latest concern, and Daniel Farke provided an update after the 1-1 Championship draw with Norwich City.

Leeds come away from Carrow Road with a point after Ramazani equaliser

The Whites faced an in-form Canaries side on Tuesday evening, looking to pick up where they left off on Saturday after a 3-0 home victory over Coventry City.

Farke was forced to make one change to the team that beat the Sky Blues, with captain Ethan Ampadu now out for 10 weeks with a knee injury. Ao Tanaka came in to partner Gruev for his first start, whereas Junior Firpo and Pascal Struijk were passed fit to keep their place in the backline.

However, in midfield, Gruev was replaced after just 20 minutes, with loanee Joe Rothwell coming on to play alongside Tanaka. At the time, Leeds were trailing after a Josh Sargent penalty, however, Largie Ramazani netted his second goal for the club on the hour mark to earn the Whites a point.

Talking after the game, Farke said as relayed by Leeds Live’s Beren Cross: “Good point on the road. Good advert for the Champ. Two in form sides. Good game. Tight game. Decisive moments are crucial. Norwich good side. Unbeaten at home.

“Two in-form teams on the pitch. We allowed one mistake in our defending over the last six games. Allowed the winger to cut inside and then tackled in the box for the penalty. Difficult here at 1-0 down. Stadium buzzing. Confident players. Not easy.

“We had chances. Gnonto hit the post. Unlucky we were back at half-time. Encouraged them to keep going. Not the easiest time. Injuries. Another important player out of the game. Played with a new centre. Praise my lads. Rothwell's first start in a long time. We had the edge to win the game. Bogle great chance. Aaronson great chance. Penalty against Gnonto. Close to three points, but Norwich in form. Sainz and Sargent. Open game. Basketball game. Both teams can live with this point.”

A main talking point from the evening was Gruev’s injury, with Leeds United reporters reacting to the issue for the Bulgaria international. Cross said at the time: “Gruev is going off with an injury. Rothwell coming on. Quite possibly the worst injury they could have picked up tonight.”

Meanwhile, The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth added: “Gruev is down again, in need of more treatment. Rothwell is getting stripped off. Nothing short of disastrous.”

Farke admitted after that the problem sustained by Gruev doesn’t look good and it will require further assessment on Wednesday.

This is far from ideal for Leeds, who now are down to just two fit central midfielders in Tanaka and Rothwell and two available senior central defenders in Joe Rodon and Struijk. Gruev could now join the likes of Ampadu, Dan James, Manor Solomon and Max Wober on the sidelines, highlighting Leeds’ lack of depth in midfield and at the back.