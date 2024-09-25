Pundit Carlton Palmer has been reacting to rumours of Southampton eyeing up a £2m manager to possibly replace Russell Martin in the near future.

Southampton still awaiting first Premier League win

The Saints won immediate promotion back to the Premier League last season in what was Martin’s first campaign at St Mary’s, beating Leeds United in the playoff final at Wembley.

Over the summer, the club were extremely productive in the transfer window, bringing in 18 new players as they look to consolidate their place back in the top flight.

Southampton summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City €23m Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal €21.4m Flynn Downes West Ham €17.85m Cameron Archer Aston Villa €17.6m Mateus Fernandes Sporting CP €15m Ben Brereton Diaz Villarreal €8.3m Yukinari Sugawara AZ Alkmaar €7m Natan Wood Swansea City €3.5m Ronnie Edwards Peterborough €3.5m Welington Sao Paulo Free transfer Charlie Taylor Burnley Free transfer Adam Lallana Brighton Free transfer Ryan Fraser Newcastle Free transfer Rento Takaoka Nissho Gakuen Free transfer Lesley Ugochukwu Chelsea Loan transfer Maxwel Cornet West Ham Loan transfer Juan Sao Paulo Unknown Kuryu Matsuki FC Tokyo Unknown

However, so far, things aren’t going to plan for Martin’s side on the pitch. They lost their first four league games of the campaign and couldn’t hold on against Ipswich Town last time out, drawing 1-1 at home against Kieran McKenna’s side.

As a result, there is already speculation over whether or not Martin is the right man to take Southampton forward, with West Brom boss Carlos Corberan being eyed up by the Saints hierarchy as well as Leeds.

Recent reports have claimed that the Baggies boss, who has West Brom top of the Championship, has a £2m release clause in his contract and his possession-based style has got the Saints monitoring developments.

They could soon make a move and it is claimed that Martin will be under scrutiny if their early Premier League struggles continue.

Palmer reacts to Corberan to Southampton rumours

Talking to Football League World regarding the rumours of Southampton eyeing up Corberan, Palmer said it is “disrespectful” and “unfair” on Martin, urging the Saints to stick with their current boss for the time being despite Corberan impressing for West Brom.

"First and foremost, I think it is a bit disrespectful that these kinds of comments are coming out. Carlos Corberan is doing fantastically well. Five wins, one draw and sat top of the Championship. It's come out that he's got a £2 million get-out clause, and it continues his good track record. He took Huddersfield to the play-off final in 2022, losing to Nottingham Forest.

"Last season he took West Brom to the play-offs, and now he's started fantastically well. I think it's unfair for Russell Martin, who's done a brilliant job in getting Southampton promoted. Whatever happens, he should have the season. The following season, if they go down, he should have the chance to bring them back up. It's very difficult when you get promoted. If you look at the sides that were promoted from the Championship, there isn't much in them. Only two points separate them all.

"You've got to keep your patience, and you've got to keep your nerve, trust your manager. There is every chance that Southampton could stay up this season. It's obviously coming from the media and not the Saints' hierarchy, and there's no guarantee that Corberan would be able to replicate what he's doing in the Championship.

"You look at Maresca, who's doing well at Chelsea, but he's got an abundance of talent there, if you're a good coach, and you have great players - good things will come. Southampton need to be patient. If the club come out and make a statement defending Martin, then it settles everyone down. Obviously there will be concern at West Brom over Corberan, with the fact he's doing so well, and he's only got a £2 million get-out clause."