Leeds United's summer revolution continues, as Daniel Farke seeks to usher in the wholesale changes needed to turn them into true Championship contenders.

With plenty of departures to note, the German manager has inherited a team that has been gutted following their relegation from the Premier League.

Several of their star men have forced loan exits, and the future of those who remain are still uncertain. For a new boss seeking to put together a squad, the elements are certainly against him at this moment in time.

However, the addition of Ethan Ampadu and the expected arrival of Karl Darlow does show promise.

Especially if they are to add Divock Origi into the fold, who was also a reported target of theirs earlier this month. The AC Milan forward has seen his chances in Italy limited, and he could seek a return to England to reignite a career that once promised much.

FootballTransfers value the Belgian marksman at just €9m (£8m).

How many goals did Divock Origi score for Liverpool?

Origi had grown into something of a cult hero for Liverpool before his exit last summer, and his departure was met with widespread sadness from most of the fanbase.

He had been ever-present throughout Jurgen Klopp's reign, involved in many of their greatest triumphs including his famous Champions League semi-final brace against Barcelona, and subsequent goal in the final.

A man for the big occasion, he would score 41 times during his eight-year stay at Anfield, making 175 appearances.

It was expected that his switch to the San Siro would allow the 28-year-old to flex his goalscoring muscles with more regularity as a starter, but having made just ten starts in Serie A last season, that has been far from the case.

Dropping down to the Championship could see him cement himself as Leeds' star man, sure to play every game and spearhead their push for promotion.

The former LOSC Lille maverick could even finally realise that once sparkling potential, which was outlined in 2016 by journalist Aaron Flanagan. He claimed:

"Divock Origi was outstanding second half. Still got a few doubts about him but looks very powerful now. Dangerous with space to play."

The latter statement has remained the case, as his aforementioned Champions League final finish against Tottenham Hotspur showcased. Just an inch of space allowed him to fire home with his weaker left foot, creating something out of nothing and winning his side the ultimate prize.

In snatching such an asset from the Rossoneri, it could mark the avenging of the Whites' failure to capture Charles De Ketelaere last year.

Having been embroiled in a long-standing transfer saga throughout the 2022 summer, it was the Italian outfit who eventually captured him for a fee reaching €35m (£30m).

The Belgian maestro was coming off the back of a stellar campaign in his homeland, where he had posted 28 goal contributions across all competitions during the 2021/22 season.

Whilst he has since struggled, failing to score across 40 games most recently, it still represented a huge hammer blow for a side seeking a replacement for the departed Raphinha.

It could be argued that the failure to add that firepower left them severely reliant on the injury-prone Luis Sinisterra to score the goals they lost with the exit of their Brazilian talisman, leading to their relegation.

Now, to make up for such a frustrating steal, the Milan side could present a peace offering that rebuilds the broken relationship last summer likely induced.

Origi is clearly surplus to requirements for Stefano Pioli, and yet for Leeds, he could be a real star.

His acquisition should mark a no-brainer for Farke in an attempt to avenge the club's previous mistakes in the transfer window.