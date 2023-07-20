Leeds United could be set to make one of the strangest yet most impressive coups in Championship history, should reports regarding their newest transfer pursuit be true...

Who has Divock Origi moved to?

The latest comes courtesy of Italian outlet Sportmediaset, (via Milan Press), who actually seek to detail AC Milan's interest in Yunus Musah.

However, it is an innocuous line at the end of the report that will excite fans of the Yorkshire outfit, as they are referenced as one of the interested parties seeking to prise Divock Origi from the San Siro. In fact, an offer has reportedly even been tabled for his services.

What makes this swoop even more likely is the recent claims made by Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter earlier today to write:

"Divock Origi and Ante Rebic, not part of AC Milan squad travelling for pre-season tour as they're both currently available on the market."

Having only left Liverpool for Milan on a free transfer last summer, it seems that he could once again be set to move, with Daniel Farke certain to be a willing recipient of his talents.

How many goals did Divock Origi score for Liverpool?

The Belgian marksman enjoyed a fine career at Anfield, despite never really being a starter under Jurgen Klopp.

He was comfortable playing second fiddle to the illustrious front three that sat ahead of him, yet when called upon could seldom be faulted. As such, across his eight years in Merseyside, he managed 175 appearances, scoring 41 goals.

However, the peak of those finishes undoubtedly came in May and early June 2019, as first his brace inspired their impossible comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals, before his instinctive finish doubled their lead in the subsequent final, and secured his side the trophy.

It was no surprise that TNT Sports pundit Laura Woods saw fit to brand the 28-year-old a "cult hero" for the Reds, outlining the aforementioned claims as well as citing his finishes in the Merseyside derbies. He would enjoy seven goals across just ten games in that fixture when playing for their rivals.

Now, adding this kind of match-winning quality to the Whites could prove exceptional at the second-tier level. Perhaps as a starter within the Championship, he could finally find some consistency and help fire such a famous club back to the top flight.

This would be aided due to the fact he has no outstanding candidate to oust should he choose to make the move, given Rodrigo's exit and Patrick Bamford's stuttering recent form.

Whilst the Spaniard was comfortably their top scorer last term, his departure now only leaves them with the floundering Englishman as a senior striker. He managed only four league goals as they fell to relegation most recently, with some high-profile misses only exacerbating his woes.

It will therefore please fans to hear of their interest in such a "clinical and composed" forward, even if that suggestion was made back in 2016 by coach Keith Costigan.

Although their long-serving forward has enjoyed previous success whilst at the club, having scored 17 times upon their return to the top-flight it could be argued that his recent failures in front of goal cost them more than most within a poor squad. Were that to spell the end of his time at Elland Road, it is unlikely that few would be surprised.

Especially if Farke is to bring in someone of Origi's quality and pedigree, who has experience at a level way beyond their current predicament.

The hope will be the presence of the £85k-per-week trickster would ensure they do not linger there for as long as last time.