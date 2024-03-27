The future of young defender Djed Spence has taken a twist this week, as Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou makes a final decision on his plans for the player.

Spence unfavoured by Conte and Postecoglou

The 23-year-old signed for Spurs from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2022, following a very impressive loan spell at Nottingham Forest where he stood out in their push for Premier League promotion.

A hot commodity back then, Spence arrived in north London with a stellar reputation, and some supporters believed he could thrive as a wing-back in then-manager Antonio Conte's three-at-the-back system.

However, it really didn't turn out that way, as the Englishman was given barely any opportunities by Conte to impress - with the tactician branding Spence a club signing rather than his own.

Djed Spence's best Serie A games for Genoa on loan this season (at least 45 mins) Match Rating (via WhoScored) Juventus 0-0 Genoa 7.16 Empoli 0-0 Genoa 7.08 Salernitana 1-2 Genoa 6.41 Genoa 2-3 Monza 6.38 Genoa 2-1 Lecce 6.16

“Spence is an investment of the club. The club wanted to do it," said Conte on Spence.

“I said ‘OK, this player is young but he showed he can become a good, important player for us’. The club decided to buy him The club was very clear with me and said we reached an important achievement and … now we want to continue to grow. To grow together with ambition."

The defender, following Conte's exit, was given a second chance to impress at Spurs with the arrival of Postecoglou. The Lilywhites head coach, though, wasn't impressed either.

Spence was shipped out on a temporary spell to Leeds United during the first half of this season, which didn't work out, and he now finds himself back out on loan at Genoa in Serie A.

There are some Tottenham supporters who believe he could still come good, but according to football.london journalist Alasdair Gold, a decision has already been made on Spence's future this summer.

Spence decision made as Tottenham green-light summer exit

According to the reliable correspondent, Spence will be allowed to leave Tottenham with Postecoglou deciding he's part of his plans, alongside fellow full-back Sergio Reguilon.

Spurs will be in the market for a new full-back this summer, according to various reports, so this could be the right decision - as getting in ahead of a potential new arrival and the in-form Pedro Porro is arguably too much to ask of Spence.

This end to his career at N17 is a real shame, especially given the hype around him just two years ago.

"He has been the standout player in the Forest side and we are talking about a full-back," said former Forest star Brian Laws.

"Full-backs do not tend to get many headlines. He grabs them by the handful. In every single game, he has a positive impact. He has power going forward, he has electric pace, he has an abundance of skill, he can drop his shoulder, step over, go inside or outside — he is a major threat."