Leeds United seem to be unrelenting in their late transfer flurry, with Daniel Farke having clearly left all his business late as he seeks to add numerous new faces to his side...

Who could Leeds United sign this summer?

One such name that seems to be closing in on a switch is Djed Spence, who has seen his touted Elland Road switch accelerated throughout yesterday's whirlwind of reports.

Having been given the famous "here we go" by transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, fans can once again get excited at the prospect of seeing a dynamic defender explode down that right flank, contributing to attacks but retaining the youthful energy to defend too.

What could make their new signing even better is if they could emulate that success on the opposite side, with reports suggesting they may well do as they are seeking to loan Luke Thomas from Championship rivals Leicester City.

With just one year left on his £10k-per-week deal at the King Power, a temporary switch to Yorkshire could act as an audition for the club, who could snag his services on a free transfer next summer should he impress.

How good is Luke Thomas?

Whilst not quite as well-versed at their current level as Spence, the 22-year-old would still represent an equally exciting option down the left to add a similar injection of youthful exuberance.

With 85 first-team appearances to his name, having broken into the Foxes senior squad under Brendan Rodgers, it was not easy for the young left-back to stake a starting claim given he battled with Timothy Castagne, James Justin and even Ricardo Pereira at times.

So, to boast that many showings is admirable alone, not to mention how admirable he performed at times; particularly during the 2021/22 season, where he maintained a solid 6.75 average rating in the league. This was a figure upheld by his consistently combative displays, with his defensive prowess sure to offer a fine counter-balance for Spence's all-action style.

Thomas also recorded 1.8 interceptions, 2.3 tackles and 2.1 clearances per game during that term, as if to emphasise this, via Sofascore.

Such form understandably drew praise from many, with his former boss leading the plaudits:

"It's his first game playing against a really good team, he's got great awareness. I thought over the course of the game he did so well. He defends, so aggressive and tenacious and he can pass the ball which is important for someone who plays me for me."

This was further supplemented by teammate Johnny Evans: "I thought he was outstanding," Evans said. "Everything he did was immaculate. He was man of the match for me."

For Farke to place him in his side, it would allow perfect balance to be earned should his compatriot recapture his form from the 2021/22 season, whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old was imperative in their eventual promotion success, recording six goal contributions alongside one key pass and 1.4 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

His attacking exploits were actually highlighted by former Forest ace Brian Laws, who was effusive in his praise:

"He has been the standout player in the Forest side and we are talking about a full-back. Full-backs do not tend to get many headlines. He grabs them by the handful. In every single game, he has a positive impact.

"He has power going forward, he has electric pace, he has an abundance of skill, he can drop his shoulder, step-over, go inside or outside — he is a major threat."

It seems that, whilst they are a couple of young English defenders, their outlook on the game could not be more different. However, for Farke, this could prove to be a match made in heaven to finally add some energy and competence to those full-back spots.