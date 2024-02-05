Highlights Danny Rohl faces the challenge of picking up Sheffield Wednesday's downtrodden troops after a harsh defeat.

James Beadle will likely keep his place in goal despite leaking four goals, as Rohl sticks by the young goalkeeper.

The predicted lineup for the next game includes five changes, with players like Pol Valentin and Mohamed Diaby given a chance to impress.

Danny Rohl might well have initially injected life back into proceedings when first arriving on the scene at Sheffield Wednesday, but the Owls were dished out a harsh reality check courtesy of Huddersfield Town last match in terms of beating the Championship drop.

With the game finely poised at 0-0 as the second half dragged on, the Wednesday defence then buckled in a 12-minute horror show that saw the Terriers race into an emphatic 4-0 lead.

Rohl now has the almighty task of picking up his downtrodden troops for the game against Coventry City away on Tuesday night in the FA Cup, with the German manager scrambling in his head as to what starting lineup could pull off an unlikely victory against Mark Robins' men.

Djeidi Gassama could well be just one Owls player amongst many that is sacrificed for the trip to the Sky Blues, with this predicted lineup seeing Wednesday make five changes...

1 GK - James Beadle

Rohl won't want to completely destroy James Beadle's confidence after a disastrous display against Huddersfield, sticking by the Brighton loanee despite the young goalkeeper leaking four goals.

In the game just before this collapse on the road, Beadle had shown himself to be a competent shot-stopper - keeping a clean sheet as the Owls drew 0-0 with Watford, making two saves in the process.

Moreover, the Wednesday boss won't be too confident about starting Cameron Dawson over Beadle owing to Dawson's recent fragilities when played. In his last match before Beadle took the reins, the Sheffield-born keeper conceded four himself versus Southampton.

2 RB - Pol Valentin

Rohl will also cast his eye back to the Watford stalemate when sticking by Pol Valentin at right-back, the Spanish defender excelling against the Hornets after a stop-start life adjusting to South Yorkshire prior.

Only losing one duel in that draw, on top of completing all two of his dribbles, Valentin will want to just brush his display versus the Terriers under the carpet and push on to get back to his best tomorrow night.

3 CB - Michael Ihiewke

Coming into the side to replace Akin Famewo against Huddersfield, Michael Ihiewke had some moments of promise on a bleak day for the Owls at the John Smith's Stadium.

Making nine clearances in total, alongside winning three of his five duels, the former Rotherham United centre-back was arguably let down by the likes of Di'Shon Bernard and new Wednesday recruit Kristian Pedersen in the humbling defeat.

The experienced defender could well have even scored when the game was still 0-0, only for a headed attempt to be cleared off the line.

4 CB - Akin Famewo

Bernard will most likely be the first casualty from the horror show at Huddersfield, with Akin Famewo coming back into the side at the heart of defence to partner Ihiewke.

The former Manchester United man was at fault for the Terriers' misery compiling fourth goal of the game, a shocking back-pass leaving Beadle and Ihiewke in no man's land for Josh Koroma to then slot home.

Rohl will know he can rely on Famewo to come in and shore up the defence away from Bernard, with previous manager Xisco Munoz even labelling the 25-year-old as an "animal" at the back.

5 LB - Reece James

Bernard wasn't alone in having an afternoon to forget, with Kristian Pedersen way off the pace on his Owls debut in the 4-0 demolition job.

Sorba Thomas and Josh Koroma had field days coming up against the Owls back four and Pedersen, seen in Huddersfield's third goal of the game with a long ball over the top catching Pedersen cold before Thomas confidently tucked the chance away.

Pedersen might well need time to bed into the Owls group and get back up to sharpness, with Reece James coming in for the nervy Danish defender as a result.

6 CDM - Liam Palmer

Liam Palmer walked off the pitch with his held high on a personal level away from the shocking loss as a collective, the seasoned Wednesday number two enjoying his new role at defensive midfield.

Plying his trade as a right-back usually, Rohl's ingenious tweak to play Palmer as a holding midfielder has worked wonders for the 32-year-old.

Palmer attempted to give the Owls steel before the four-goal collapse occurred, winning six of his eight ground duels on top of launching himself into four tackles.

7 CDM - Mohamed Diaby

Mohamed Diaby could well be afforded a rare start in the Wednesday first-team away at Coventry tomorrow night, the imposing 27-year-old midfielder only starting one game all season long after joining on loan from Portimonense in the summer.

That could well change for the trip to the Sky Blues however, Diaby impressing in a short but sweet cameo against the Terriers when replacing a tiring Barry Bannan.

Managing to make one key pass from just eight minutes on the pitch, alongside winning 100% of his duels, Diaby could form a dogged partnership with Palmer in defensive midfield to help out a leaky Owls back four.

8 RM - Ian Poveda

Rohl could really shake things up in attack for the game at Coventry tomorrow evening, dropping Owls top-scorer Anthony Musaba to give Leeds loanee Ian Poveda his debut.

Musaba was snatching at chances away at Huddersfield and cut a frustrated figure at the end, with Poveda - who was once described as "crazy" by Daniel Farke in terms of his showboating skills - coming in to potentially take the Sky Blues by surprise for his new side.

9 CAM - Barry Bannan

Bannan has predominantly played in a holding midfield role this campaign, but with Diaby potentially being handed a rare start, Rohl could shoehorn his exciting Scotsman into an attacking midfield spot for the away trip to Coventry.

Managing to still make four key passes from deep last game in a match that saw Huddersfield cruise to a win, Bannan's immense creative powers could be heightened even more by being pushed forward.

10 LM - Mallik Wilks

Musaba isn't the only casualty from down the channels, with Djeidi Gassama axed from the Owls lineup alongside Musaba after a torrid display versus the Terriers.

Losing possession a grand total of 20 times in the game, one of those instances coming when Huddersfield broke away for their decisive second goal, Gassama could be dropped for Mallik Wilks to come in tomorrow night.

The ex-Hull City attacker impressed as the lone centre-forward from off the bench last match - successfully completing two out of three dribble attempts - but the skilful 25-year-old is far more adept at causing havoc playing as a gung-ho winger.

11 ST - Ike Ugbo

Despite Bannan coming in and taking his attacking midfield place, Ike Ugbo could be preferred to Michael Smith for the trip to Mark Robins' men as the sole striker option.

Smith attempted zero shots on goal in what was a flat display from the usually potent ex-Rotherham United attacker, Ugbo wanting to show to Smith how it's done as a result against Coventry.

Ugbo would muster up two efforts on Lee Nicholls' net, with one of those efforts actually requiring a Terriers defender to stick a leg out to block, and so the former Chelsea man could well be retained but moved to the striker spot tomorrow.