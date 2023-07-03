Leeds United could be set to swoop for a relatively unknown forward to replace their star man...

What's the latest on Djordje Jovanovic to Leeds United?

The latest comes from Sports Walla, who suggest that the 49ers could kickstart their reign by signing Djordje Jovanovic from Maccabi Tel Aviv FC.

Having reportedly watched the Serbia international last month, who has been in prolific form for the Tel Aviv club, the Whites are interested in his services and likely view the star as a cut-price option able to offer an instant injection of goals for just €1.9m (£1.6m).

Given Rodrigo's desire to leave following their relegation has been well-documented, this option could sanction the Spaniard's exit with minimal fuss due to the quality they would be bringing in.

Who is Djordje Jovanovic?

Although a relative unknown, the 24-year-old has been in deadly form out in Israel, even leading to the accumulation of three caps for his native Serbia.

Standing at 6 foot 1, immediately it is easy to assume that this well-travelled marksman would boast the necessary physicality to compete in the Championship.

Not to mention that since moving to his current club, Jovanovic has been a truly free-scoring asset.

Last term saw him notch 22 goals and five assists across all competitions, funnily enough matching the exact tally he earned from the season prior even to that. Consistency is clearly key for this hulking striker.

Ron Dor, a football scout, sought to outline some of his outstanding characteristics just last year. He wrote: "He shows a very good off-the-ball movement, using his killer instinct." This would then be supplemented with another inspiring claim, noting: "Within a month, he turned to be Maccabi’s savior. A True Poacher!"

This kind of lethal attitude will be a welcome addition, especially if they are to lose Rodrigo this summer too.

Despite dropping out of the Premier League, the 32-year-old still managed to score 15 times across all competitions, making him quite comfortably the club's top goalscorer.

Given that he is only set to depart for a nominal fee too, his exit will sting all the more.

However, if they are to replace him with this experienced young forward who has his whole career in front of him, it could ease the burden and hand them an unknown commodity to potentially take the Championship by storm.

For a fraction of the price the Yorkshire outfit are set to gain, they could end up still making a profit on the former Valencia man, whilst adapting their style to the new challenge that this division will pose. It marks a relatively risk-free deal with the potentially lucrative reward of instant promotion.