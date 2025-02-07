A "really good" Everton player is now "most likely to stay" and extend his contract at Goodison Park this summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Latest Everton news

The Blues are in FA Cup action on Saturday afternoon, hosting in-form Bournemouth side, in what has the potential to be an intriguing fourth round tie at Goodison Park.

Everton have been revitalised since David Moyes has returned as manager, winning three of their last four Premier League matches, staving off any real threat of relegation in the process. The Merseysiders haven't won a trophy since 1995, however, and the FA Cup is the final chance to change that this season.

The key now for the Blues is continuing to kick on, enjoying an emotional last few months at Goodison before the move to Bramley Moore Dock this summer, and a huge home game against rivals Liverpool awaits next Wednesday in the league.

Everton transfer news has largely dried up for the time being, following the end of the January window, but the club are still sure to be looking at options heading towards the summer. West Brom midfielder Tom Fellows has been tracked for some time, and he is expected to be once again be a target next time around.

Speaking to Everton News, Bailey said that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is more likely to stay put at Everton compared to others this summer, in a promising update regarding his soon to be expiring contract: "Dominic Calvert-Lewin - they want to keep, but I would not rule out Idrissa Gueye or Abdoulaye Doucoure, I think the former is most likely to stay."

Seeing the £100,000-a-week Calvert-Lewin sign a new deal remain at Everton beyond this season would be fantastic news, with Moyes hailing his importance upon his return as manager recently, saying: "People keep telling me he has not been getting many chances. Well, he has had his chances in the last two games, he has his goal.

"The biggest thing today is he played like a proper number nine at times today. He made the centre halves worried, he was a threat, he was challenging, winning a good percentage of his aerial duels. He got involved in everything, a lot of really good things today."

Granted, Calvert-Lewin has had his problems down the years, mainly consistent injury issues, but he is a top-quality striker when he is fit and firing. The 27-year-old has made a promising start to life under Moyes, and with his contract expiring at the end of this season, it is vital that the club tie him down to a new deal.

There would be a risk element there, given his fitness woes in the past, but if the manager sees him as a key player during his tenure, he needs to be trusted.