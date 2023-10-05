Everton suffered one of their most embarrassing results in Premier League history last weekend, and Sean Dyche will be hoping to right those wrongs this Saturday.

However, first he must decide whether to hand Beto more minutes after his disastrous cameo...

Can Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin play together?

In the run-up to that clash with Luton Town, there was much anticipation on the potential deployment of a strike partnership, given the former Burnley boss had eluded to it by noting: "I've always liked playing with two strikers when possible but it's got to suit the rest of the team as well."

Opting to start with just Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as they fell behind he quickly sent for his other Portuguese forward, and finally gave the fans what they desired with 30 minutes to go.

However, what occurred was far from the powerful wrecking ball of a partnership that was expected.

The two looked disjointed and wildly out of sync, with some fine opportunities flashing across the six-yard box, to which neither forward was there to tap home. Their combined presence also saw the build-up play devolve significantly too, reverting to punching the ball forward at every given opportunity, with little accuracy.

They lost all structure, and former Everton favourite Michael Ball would outline this: "He must have been going into that second half thinking it’s going to be an onslaught but we had Beto and Calvert-Lewin on together and didn’t put a cross in.

"Pickford kicked the ball 50 yards under no pressure whatsoever to Arnaut Danjuma. He had Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the other side of the pitch."

Perhaps instead of seeking to combine pure physicality up front, Dyche must realise that such a system needs plenty of practice. Instead, he could focus on one of the few positives from that clash, and hand Jack Harrison his first home start to instead partner Calvert-Lewin.

How good is Jack Harrison?

Although the on-loan Leeds United flyer has only made two short appearances since making his move in the summer, already there have been glimpses of the exceptional talent the Toffees have captured.

Immensely hard-working whilst both a creative and goal threat, against Aston Villa in the cup he offered a fine example of his outstanding assets, the likes of which likely spurred journalist Beren Cross to laud him as a "beast" during his stint at Elland Road.

The £90k-per-week star would enjoy 65 minutes at Villa Park, and despite only enjoying 27 touches of the ball, it was his defensive efforts that truly stood out. Winning two interceptions and making one tackle merely scratched the surface of his work in aiding the press from the front, and yet he would pair this with two key passes, creating one big chance, via Sofascore.

Everton Home Games Result Expected Goals vs Fulham 1-0 L 2.73 vs Wolves 1-0 L 1.34 vs Arsenal 1-0 L 0.34 vs Luton Town 2-1 L 2.90

Whilst on paper a partnership of Beto and Calvert-Lewin is exciting, it is unproven and risky to continue to trial it when points are still up for grabs.

Instead, Dyche must focus on the more in-form of the two, and therefore trust in the latter to keep scoring goals with the help of those around him.

With Harrison on the pitch creating, as his five goals and seven league assists last term suggests he will once fully fit, perhaps it is these two who will strike a stronger bond, capable of revolutionising their limp attack.