Everton's struggling campaign has been underwritten by a lack of a fit and firing striker, as goals have come at a premium for the Toffees.

Their tally of 22 goals in the Premier League is the joint-lowest, and as such Sean Dyche has had to hang his hopes on gaining vital points through narrow wins. Of the three he has picked up, against Arsenal, Brentford and Leeds United, all three have been won by a 1-0 scoreline.

It is clear that defensively this outfit have been rectified by the ex-Burnley boss, who already has implemented a tightly-knit structure that allows a packed-out midfield to screen the back four.

Were he to have that pure centre forward that he craves too, to add to this impressive newfound solidity, there would surely be little worries of relegation.

Neal Maupay has already been written off as a failure, but the constant hope that Dominic Calvert-Lewin might return frustrates fans. He always seems so close to a comeback, only to suffer yet another setback. Despite these recent struggles for the English marksman, his rise to prominence cannot be understated.

How much is Dominic Calvert-Lewin worth?

Having been signed back in 2016 for just £1.6m, Ronald Koeman marked the start of his tenure with a shrewd piece of business that unfortunately did not become a trend. Many of the club's financial issues can be traced back to the free-spending Dutchman, but it was the acquisition of this Sheffield-born forward that does deserve praise.

Quickly establishing himself as a useful asset to have around the squad, around the 2019/20 campaign he began to announce himself as a reliable goalscorer, enjoying a rich vein of form resulting in 13 goals in the Premier League.

The 6 foot 2 titan would follow that up with a 16-goal campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, just before the injuries kicked in.

Since the start of 2020, Calvert-Lewin has missed approximately 203 days due to various ailments which have unsurprisingly seen his stock plummet. This saw him miss out on a spot in the England squad too, as journalist James Marshment noted him as once again "struggling for fitness" around the time of selection.

Whilst the apex of his Transfermarkt valuation was once at a lofty €45m (£39.3m) across 2021, it has since levelled out at €25m (£21.8m) as of this month. Whilst it has been higher in the past, as of today it still marks an impressive 1,268% increase in value since first signing.

The prospect of the attacker's return is so tantalising because of how integral he would be under Dyche. His hulking frame and deft touch make him incredibly unique, whilst he is also a man for the big occasion.

There will be hope that this international break will afford him the necessary time to finally return to full fitness, so he can come back into be the relegation "hero" that journalist Adam Jones dubbed him at the end of last season after that infamous win over Crystal Palace.