An attacking "monster" is reportedly wanted by Manchester United in the summer transfer window as Ruben Amorim looks to add more firepower to his squad.

Man Utd transfer news

It looks as though a new striker could be near the top of the Red Devils' wishlist once this season reaches its conclusion, with a lack of elite quality in that area at present.

In fact, United have even been linked with a sensational swoop for Bayern Munich and England superstar Harry Kane this summer, who was constantly backed to move to Old Trafford during his Tottenham days.

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson is another reported target for the Red Devils in the coming months, with the 20-year-old a player with a big future in the game. United are believed to be willing to spend £50m on the Swede amid interest from other top clubs.

On the flip side, there are players being linked with moves away from Old Trafford, including Rasmus Hojlund, who may still be young, but is struggling to make a positive impression under Amorim. United could be willing to make a £30m loss on him by moving him on at the end of the campaign.

Man Utd want to sign attacking "monster"

According to a report from Spain, Manchester United are interested in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer window.

The Englishman is among a host of targets for the Red Devils at the end of the season, as United seek to bolster their attack, with Canada star Jonathan David also among their targets amid his fine performances for Lille, who are into the last-16 round of the Champions League.

Calvert-Lewin has been a top striker for some time now, being seen as an option for United in the past and being lauded by football talent scout Jacek Kulig as a "monster" of a player:

At 27, the Everton man is also still young enough to come in and not drift past his peak too quickly, which is an error the Red Devils have made far too often in the past, having brought in the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani beyond their prime years.

Calvert-Lewin has shown over many years that he can be a force in the Premier League, which is an obvious positive to bringing him in, meaning he shouldn't take any time to hit the ground running, combining pace, hold-up play and reliable finishing.

That said, the one big concern surrounding the £100,000-a-week attacker is his injury record, with constant absences coming his way during his time at Everton - so much so that the Toffees have considered selling him at different times.

Related Man Utd decision makers head over heels for big money English midfielder Man Utd are keen on an English star to kickstart the Ruben Amorim era.

For that reason, United would arguably still be wise to look elsewhere, which is nothing against Calvert-Lewin's ability, but more his lack of availability week in, week out.