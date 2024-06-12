A £65 million striker would welcome joining Chelsea this summer, following the club's failed pursuit of RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko.

Chelsea miss out as Sesko pens new RB Leipzig contract

Enzo Maresca is after a new centre-forward this summer, and Chelsea were heavily involved in the race for Sesko to grant the Italian's wish.

Fabrizio Romano says that the Blues, Arsenal and Man United all made proposals for the Slovenia international who bagged 18 goals in all competitions for Leipzig last season. His £55 million release clause was another enticing draw, as prolific goalscorers often come at a marquee premium.

“The first step has to be to inform RB Leipzig of his future at the club. Leipzig presented an important contract to Sesko to be the star of the squad with an improved salary and big money," said Romano on the Here we Go podcast last week (via football.london).

"He has to decide whether he wants to be the superstar of Leipzig for one more season or to leave in 2025. He has already said no to two big proposals for €30 million (£26 million) per season salary in Saudi Arabia, so he was not attracted by the possibility.

Benjamin Sesko's stats in all competitions last season The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 42 Goals 18 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 115 Minutes played 2,057

“He has three proposals from the Premier League - Manchester United, Chelsea & Arsenal - these three clubs have already approached Sesko and presented their project. They want him so now it's basically on the player.”

Fast-forward to now, and Sesko has made his decision. As shared by Romano again, Sesko has chosen to remain at Leipzig and will put pen to paper on an improved new contract with the Bundesliga side.

It is now back to the drawing board for Chelsea transfer chiefs, who still aim to bring in a prolific new forward. Mauricio Pochettino was heavily reliant on the likes of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson for his goalscoring output last season, with Maresca looking to finally bring in a talismanic new option who can lead the line.

Chelsea are targeting Girona and Ukraine star Artem Dovbyk as a Sesko alternative, but they've now added one of their former stars to their transfer shortlist as well.

Dominic Solanke shortlisted and would welcome Chelsea move

As per GiveMeSport, the player in question is Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke - coming after he bagged 21 goals in all competitions last season.

Solanke would apparently welcome a return to Chelsea, and his contract includes a £65 million release clause which would allow Todd Boehly to bypass negotiations with Bournemouth.

The Englisman is one of many names they're considering, but Solanke has at least opened the door for Chelsea to approach him.