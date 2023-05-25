Arsenal celebrated the news of Bukayo Saka's new contract earlier this week, and yet there could still be an even bigger signing on the horizon...

What's the latest on Dominik Szoboszlai to Arsenal?

That's according to 90min, who noted the various clubs in attendance of Bayern Munich's 3-1 home loss to RB Leipzig over the weekend. Whilst the focal point of the piece is Joshua Kimmich, Dominik Szoboszlai remains a reported target of Edu, who was keeping tabs alongside Newcastle United and Liverpool.

However, the reported €70m (£61m) release clause of the young magician might mark a stumbling block in the Gunners' pursuit of a new midfield general.

Given the reported fees attached to the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo however, who stand at £120m and £90m respectively, perhaps this could even represent a bargain that has gone unnoticed given he plies his trade in the Bundesliga rather than the Premier League

How good is Dominik Szoboszlai?

The immensely bright future of Szoboszlai is there for all to see, with praise coming in from all angles for the 22-year-old.

Jesse Marsch, his former coach, arguably reserved the highest acclaim: "The more he can tilt himself to being active and intensive and sprinting, he has potential to be one of the top No 10s in the world, there’s no question. The combination of his vision, his technical ability, his athletic ability and his personality means there aren’t many players that can dominate games from that position the way that he can."

After all, with 44 games in all competitions this season for the German outfit, his return of nine goals and 13 assists is an admirable one. This kind of offensive impetus from the engine room would more than make up for the expected exit of Granit Xhaka, who has instead boasted 12 goal contributions in the league.

However, it is not just this creativity that has earned the youngster praise. He too puts in enough of a shift to suggest he would thrive in English football, as his 7.43 average rating is maintained through a further 1.5 tackles, 1.8 successful dribbles and 2.4 key passes per game, via Sofascore.

To be so dominant in one of Europe's top leagues at such a tender age arguably marks him akin to Saka, who this season has a slightly worse but still admirable average rating (7.31) despite registering 24 goal contributions in the league.

However, the gaping issue at the Emirates of late has been solving their midfield issues, with an ageing core that seems set to be phased out. In Szoboszlai, they would gain an asset arguably as promising as their 21-year-old England international, in a role that is of greater need.

Journalist Marcel Moeller had boldly branded the 30-cap maestro a "generational talent" back in 2020, and it seems that prophecy is now coming true. Especially given his 214 senior appearances across three clubs; a remarkable figure given his youth.

At 6 foot 1 he is physically imposing, yet his fleet-footed nature makes him a unique asset. Combined with his tangible successes this season and subsequent versatility, there is no reason why Edu should not be throwing everything to sign the Hungary international for Mikel Arteta.

Indeed, bringing in a bright young prospect to Arsenal's midfield is arguably just as important as that new deal for Saka.