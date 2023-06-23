Arsenal have already enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, with Mikel Arteta keen to get his business done early in order to get them immediately integrated within his squad.

The Gunners enjoyed a fine recent campaign, but it concluded with little to show for it but their Champions League qualification. For all their progress, their Spanish manager will be far from content in allowing his team to slow down now.

Kai Havertz and Declan Rice are poised to be huge additions to his squad should they get both get secured, however, they each come with hefty price tags.

This makes the failed move for Ilkay Gundogan all the more frustrating, given his immense quality and availability this summer on a free transfer. Their interest was long-standing, but in the end, the allure of Barcelona proved too much.

In an effort to secure someone in a similar mould, perhaps the north London outfit could seek to reignite a rumour that has lost pace in recent weeks, by swooping for Dominik Szoboszlai.

Having showcased their willingness to spend big, the reported €70m (£61m) release clause could prove a minor stumbling block for the free-spending Gunners.

Is Dominiz Szoboszlai similar to Ilkay Gundogan?

The German proved to be an instrumental figure in Manchester City's recent treble success, starring in the Premier League and captaining the side to immortality.

He operated as the cornerstone of Pep Guardiola's revolutionary system too, occupying a role as a second number ten beside Kevin De Bruyne. Fortunately for Arteta, Szoboszlai is also well-versed in such a position and could offer fine balance to play next to Martin Odegaard within a similar philosophy.

Although the two boast varying physical profiles, they share an elite skillset and silky play style that has seen both shine in their respective leagues.

Gundogan recorded 11 goals and seven assists in all competitions last campaign, and yet when compared to other central midfielders across Europe, also ranked in the top 12% for pass completion, the best 17% for shot-creating actions and the top 4% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, via FBref.

When using Opta's player analysis tool, this same penchant for playmaking and dictating is outlined in the 22-year-old who posted 23 goal contributions of his own across all competitions, as he sits in the top 4% of positionally similar players in Europe for chances created.

Szoboszlai clearly excels with regard to creating chances, whilst his goalscoring and shots taken are similarly admirable. He could pose a true offensive threat under Arteta, and his youth makes him malleable, prepared to be turned into a world-class star.

After all, journalist Marcel Moeller had suggested he was a "generational talent" back in 2020, and he has only grown since then.

Offensively exceptional and with his whole career in front of him, the Hungary international has all the attributes to emulate Gundogan's success last season and even surpass him technically one day.