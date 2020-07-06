Keepmoat Stadium

Key Information about Keepmoat Stadium

Keepmoat Stadium has been the home of Doncaster Rovers Football Club since it was opened in 2007.

The multi-purpose all-seated capacity holds just over 15,000 spectators, which is 5,000 more than Belle Vue – the previous home of Doncaster Rovers for 84 years.

The stadium is also home to Doncaster Rugby League Club, and Doncaster Rovers Belles Ladies Football Club, and the ground comprises four geographical stands all sponsored by various local businesses.

A history of Keepmoat Stadium

Keepmoat Stadium was completed in December of 2006, and the brand new stadium is owned by Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council and rented by the three sports clubs. The first game at the new ground famously saw three red cards in a New Year’s Day thriller against Huddersfield Town in 2007.

Doncaster centre-forward Mark McCammon was the first player to score in the new stadium, though the official opening of Keepmoat Stadium was on 3 August 2007, which was the day Doncaster hosted Manchester United in front of over 13,000 fans – the Red Devils went on to win the friendly match 2-0. The summer of 2012 marked a monumental time for Doncaster as it was confirmed that the football club had secured a 99-year operating lease from the borough council which meant the club were back in charge of their new home of football after renting the ground for 6 years.

The brand new stadium also features a new fan area with a bar for them to enjoy pre-match drinks. The actual pitch in Keepmoat Stadium is a hybrid between synthetic fibres and natural grass, providing a truly unique playing experience. This new feature ensures the quality of the pitch remains throughout all seasons and weather, albeit under-soil heating was not installed despite it being a modern pitch.

The East Stand is sponsored by Donasonic, and is commonly known as the family area, in addition to this, the West Stand is sponsored by Estate.com, the South Stand is sponsored by Polypipe and is associated with the Doncaster ultras, and the North Stand is sponsored by Corsan.

Tickets to Watch Doncaster Rovers at Keepmoat Stadium

Season tickets to watch Doncaster Rovers at Keepmoat Stadium stand at around £300-400 for adults depending on which league Rovers will be competing in and whether or not early bird tickets are purchased. For Under-17s season tickets are priced at an affordable price of £35 no matter which membership category is chosen.

Standard single match adult tickets start at £21 and juniors can attend for just £5 per game. Seniors and 22-24-year-olds start at a fixed price of £13 per game, whereas 18-21-year-olds can attend from £9-11 depending on which category is selected – each come with different benefits. Fans can purchase a DNA card membership for £20 which means adults can attend home matches for just £17 per game. Tickets to home and away games are easily accessible through the clubs website or by calling the club Doncaster box office.

