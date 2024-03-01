An international attacker praised by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is eager to join Mikel Arteta's side and would love to make a move to north London.

Arsenal keen on new forward this summer

Widespread reports indicate that the Gunners are very keen on bringing in a new forward this summer.

Arsenal are flying on the pitch right now, scoring 25 goals in their last six league matches, but links remain to the likes of Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Wolves winger Pedro Neto among others.

Arsenal's next league fixtures Date Sheffield United March 4th Brentford March 9th Chelsea March 16th Man City March 31st Luton Town April 3rd

Emirates Stadium chiefs have been widely tipped to add a new striker to Arteta'a ranks since as far back as last summer, and Toney certainly isn't the only player attracting interest in that regard.

New names, alongside familiar faces like Toney, are appearing on a consistent basis. Now, it appears Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen, who once played for Arsenal at youth level, has thrown his hat into the ring.

Malen admits he wants to join Arsenal

Indeed, Malen has now admitted in an interview that he'd love to make an Arsenal return, which will come as interesting news for supporters.

“I think because I played in England as a youth and then it is a dream to play in the Premier League, then I think that is a beautiful dream,” Malen told Voetbal Zone, as translated by Sport Witness.

“I went to Arsenal so yes, them. I want Arsenal, my favourite club. Yes [about returning there]. I played there in my youth, I really wanted to break through there so yes.

“Every now and then in a football career there are points at which you just have to make a decision. Yes, I was training with the first team, and I was 17, 18 at the time and I did make steps in the optics, but I thought yes, I have to just play professional football. I also saw my teammates playing professional football while I was still playing youth football and I just knew (leaving) was the right thing to do.”

The Netherlands international, who is rumoured to command a price tag of around £43 million, has scored 10 Bundesliga goals in 21 appearances this season, with Henry calling him "quality".

“I had him for a year because I was passing my badges there. It didn’t work out for him at Arsenal. I thought he had some quality, but at Arsenal, you have a lot of quality.

“Then he went to Eindhoven and played for a young PSV. That’s the second team and he ended up doing brilliantly, which I am very happy about because, at the very beginning, people were doubting him. He trusted himself and his qualities, with his family, and he made it happen and won the league with PSV.

“Now, he plays for Holland. He scored tonight. It must have been emotional to play against Eindhoven, a team that he won the league with almost six years ago, so I am very happy for him.”