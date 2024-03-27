West Ham could have a real opportunity to complete an "ambitious" transfer swoop for Brentford star Ivan Toney, as talkSPORT share a development this week.

Toney set to leave Brentford as Premier League clubs circle

The England international is set to be one of this summer's major talking points, as a host of top sides register their interest in signing him.

Toney's contract is set to expire next year and Bees boss Thomas Frank has already admitted that his star striker is far more likely than not to be on the move very soon.

“It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer,” Frank said to Danish media, via Tipsbladet.

Ivan Toney's best league games for Brentford this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Brentford 3-2 Nottingham Forest 8.18 Wolves 0-2 Brentford 7.65 Tottenham 3-2 Brentford 7.57 Brentford 1-4 Liverpool 7.45 Arsenal 2-1 Brentford 7.15

“We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now. He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him on a top team.

“This winter we actually had no offers for him, but it will surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs that will be interested in him.”

The 28-year-old certainly won't be short of suitors, as Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Man United have all been credited with a serious interest in signing Toney later this year. Lately, and in a surprise twist, West Ham have been plunged into the race for Brentford's star man.

"Some clubs are already taking steps to try and get in pole position to land the player," one source told The Sun last week. "It’s well-known that Chelsea and Spurs both need a number nine and Toney would fit the bill for both clubs. But West Ham are now interested too.

“The club think Toney could be a real statement signing and help take the team to the next level. West Ham are crying out for a centre-forward who can help turn them from a good side into one that can genuinely challenge for the Champions League."

Door opens for West Ham to sign Toney after development

Sharing an update on David Moyes' pursuit of the forward, talkSPORT and journalist Alex Crook have an interesting bit of news.

The broadcaster claims that the door could open for West Ham to complete an "ambitious" Toney deal as fellow signing contenders Arsenal decide to prioritise a move for Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

Interestingly, they add that the Irons actually once turned down a chance to bring in Toney, as well as Gyokeres. Chairman David Sullivan will surely be ruing that decision given the striker's exceptional form over the last two seasons, and it will be intriguing to see if they can now tempt Toney given the clamour for his services.