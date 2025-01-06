A £25m player who possesses attacking "flair" has a verbal agreement with Aston Villa over a move in the current transfer window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Aston Villa transfer news

There are plenty of incoming and outgoing rumours surrounding the Villans currently, with Jaden Philogene linked with a move away from the club in January. The 22-year-old has only managed two starts in the Premier League so far this season and talks are underway over a possible exit in the coming weeks.

Dewa United wide man Taisei Marukawa is a reported new signing for Villa, giving Unai Emery additional depth in attacking areas for the second half of the Premier League season.

Elsewhere, Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn is another player who has been backed to seal a move to Vila Park in the near future, having become one of the most dangerous players in the Scottish Premiership. He has nine goals and six assists in the league for the Hoops this season, with his ability to thrive on the right-hand side and cut inside so difficult to defend against.

One high-profile rumoured transfer target for the Villans is Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Asensio, who similarly adopts the same position as Kuhn. Whether the Midlands outfit are able to entice him to the club remains to be seen, though.

Aston Villa have verbal agreement with £25m ace

According to Jacobs on X, Aston Villa have a verbal agreement in place with Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen. However, the club are yet to strike a deal with the Bundesliga giants, who want £25m for the Dutch forward.

Malen has the potential to be such an eye-catching signing for Villa, so this update is hugely encouraging, as Emery searches for more attacking firepower in the final third.

The Dutchman has 59 goal contributions (39 goals and 20 assists) in 131 appearances for Dortmund, which outlines his end product, not to mention netting nine times in 41 caps for the Netherlands. Meanwhile, former Dortmund boss Marco Rose also once lauded his ability back in 2021, saying:

"We've always said that we're convinced of his abilities, but it was always clear to us that he needs time to adapt. He has done that very well in the last few weeks. He's playing with a lot more confidence, asking for the ball more, demonstrating his flair and chipping in in front of goal. Now we have to work to make sure he can keep it up."

Donyell Malen's club career stats Appearances Goals Assists Borussia Dortmund 131 39 20 PSV Eindhoven 116 55 24 Arsenal Under-21s 24 7 2 PSV Eindhoven Under-21s 22 13 3 Arsenal Under-18s 21 11 4

At 25, Malen appears to be in a sweet spot in his career, possessing lots of experience but also being young enough to improve further, so Villa could be signing a player with another five or six years in him at the top level, at least.