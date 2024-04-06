A pundit believes two Tottenham stars may well be on the way out if Ange Postecoglou's side sign a £50 million "leader" this summer.

Ange requires squad overhaul as Spurs make summer plans

It will be a very interesting summer window where Spurs are concerned, with Postecoglou seeking to build upon what has been a very positive first season in charge overall.

Fans and on-lookers have been left enamored with Tottenham's new style of play under Postecoglou this season, and they're still firmly in the race to seal Champions League qualification as they battle Aston Villa for fourth.

The Lilywhites boss has been backed with successful signings during that time, with both Micky van de Ven and James Maddison proving excellent signings who fit in seamlessly to Postecoglou's style.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Nottingham Forest (home) April 7th Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 28th Chelsea (away) May 2nd Liverpool (away) May 5th

However, there are still areas of the squad which need to be addressed before Spurs can think about potentially challenging the likes of Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal nearer the top of the table.

Indeed, Postecoglou has even admitted that it may take as long as three windows to reach the level he requires.

"We've got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don't think we're anywhere near where we want to be. It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure," said Postecoglou on Tottenham signings in the future.

"Just in terms of the robustness, adaptability, and compatibility of the squad, I think there's still a fair bit of change we need to do.

"I certainly don't think we're one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be, nowhere near it. Some of that will be natural evolution. Some of it hopefully means we continue to get the improvement we've had this year from some of our players. If that happens over the next 12 months, then we'll be in a great position."

Heading into the summer window, a overhaul is on the cards. Spurs have been linked with a few star names, like Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, while the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg don't appear to have a future at the club.

There have even been some suggestions that Spurs are favourites to sign the £50 million Gibbs-White, coming as Forest look to balance the books and avoid further PSR sanctions.

Tottenham tipped to sell Hojbjerg and Lo Celso with Gibbs-White signing

Speaking to Tottenham News, pundit John Wenham has suggested that Lo Celso and Hojbjerg will both leave if Tottenham manage a deal for Gibbs-White this summer.

“I really like Gibbs-White, I think he’s a real character and a leader in that Forest team," said Wenham.

“He has lots of positive attributes, he can cover a couple of midfield positions, and it wouldn’t take long for him to become a regular for England if he was playing at Spurs.

“I think signing him would make it easier to let go of Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso this summer.”