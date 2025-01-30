The January transfer window is set to slam shut on Monday of next week and this means that Everton do not have much time left to make signings to bolster their squad.

David Moyes was brought in for a second spell at Goodison Park earlier this month, replacing Sean Dyche in the dugout, and is yet to make his first addition.

The Scottish manager has made a strong start to life back on Merseyside, though, with wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion in his first three matches.

Everton are in the market to add more quality to the group, despite the impressive results of late, and Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters is one star who is reportedly on their radar.

The Toffees have also been linked with an interest in Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Evan Ferguson to add to their options at the top end of the pitch.

Brighton's Ireland international is not the only attack-minded player on Everton's list of targets, however, as the club are reportedly closing in on a deal for a new forward who could replace Abdoulaye Doucoure in the number 10 role...

Abdoulaye Doucoure's form this season

The Mali international has been a regular starter for the Toffees this season, with 19 starts in 20 Premier League appearances, but has failed to offer much in the way of quality at the top end of the pitch.

Doucoure has played more matches as an attacking midfielder than in any other role this term, yet the midfield dud is currently on zero goals, zero 'big chances' created, and zero assists in the top-flight.

The former Watford man, who did score seven goals in 32 matches last season in the Premier League, has simply not offered enough in the final third to make himself an influential figure for Everton.

Only Southampton (16) have scored fewer goals than the Toffees (19) in the division this season and that suggests that they need more quality from the players in the attacking areas of the pitch.

24/25 Premier League Abdoulaye Doucoure Appearances 20 Goals 0 Big chances created 0 Assists 0 Error led to goal 1 Duel success rate 39% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Doucoure has directly contributed to more goals for the opposition (one) than he has for his own team (zero) and has struggled with the physicality of matches, losing the majority of his duels.

This is why Everton should be in the market to find a player with the ability to offer more in the final third as a second striker behind a starting number nine.

Everton closing in on Doucoure upgrade

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, the Toffees are one step away from signing Hamza Igamane on a permanent deal from Scottish giants Rangers.

The report claims that the Premier League side are looking to finalise a deal for the Morocco U23 international before the January transfer window slams shut at the start of next week.

It states that they have identified the former FAR Rabat star as the ideal replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who suffered a hamstring injury against Brighton last time out, and are now moving in to wrap up a transfer for the Ibrox sensation.

Tuttosport adds that Everton are also willing to part ways with Portuguese centre-forward Beto, and that Serie A side Torino are willing to offer £15m to bring him back to Italy.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk reported earlier this week that it would take a fee of £25m or more to sign Igamane from Rangers this month, because the Scottish Premiership outfit are reluctant to part ways with the forward midway through the season.

Tuttosport does not reveal how much the Toffees would pay for the striker, despite them closing in on a move, but recouping £15m for Beto could go some way to funding a deal for the Gers ace.

Whilst the report indicates that he could arrive at Goodison Park as a replacement for Calvert-Lewin in the centre-forward position, Igamane could be best suited to taking Doucoure's place in the number ten or second striker role.

Why Hamza Igamane is way better than Abdoulaye Doucoure

Igamane has played the majority of the matches in his career as a centre-forward but he has also played as an attacking midfielder and as a wide player, which means that he is no stranger to operating behind a striker.

The 22-year-old dynamo was described as "fearless" and like "Morgan Rogers", who plays as a second striker for Aston Villa, by analyst Ben Mattinson, which speaks to his suitability to play in a deeper position.

He may not have the physicality, given that the Moroccan ace has lost 65% of his duels in the Premiership, to lead the line as the sole striker in a Premier League team.