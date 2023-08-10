Arsenal remain keen on signing a new midfield maestro, to compound their already bolstered engine room with one crowning jewel...

Is Douglas Luiz leaving Aston Villa?

Whilst Declan Rice will likely remain the biggest deal that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta accomplishes this summer, that's not to suggest that others could not prove as imperative on the pitch.

Kai Havertz showcased his usefulness in their Community Shield win, as he occupied space up front in Gabriel Jesus' absence, whilst Jurrien Timber was economical as an inverted left-back.

However, all of these stars could be usurped should Football Insider's claims be true, as they suggest that Aston Villa are already working on a replacement for Douglas Luiz.

It is noted that the Midlands outfit have begun this process given the fact that both north London sides are reportedly keen on signing the player, who FootballTransfers value at €39.8m (£34m).

How good is Douglas Luiz?

The offensive attributes of the Brazilian in question could provide some much-needed firepower into Arteta's midfield for the coming campaign, to partner his England international who starred most recently as a defensive asset for West Ham United.

Maintaining a 7.19 average rating in the Premier League, the 24-year-old also recorded an 88% pass accuracy and six goal contributions alongside one key pass, 1.7 interceptions and 2.1 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Only Thomas Partey could equal his tackling proficiency within Arsenal's squad.

To now pair the metronomic, calming yet combative presence with the all-action style of Luiz, and the two could form an instant partnership that allows the two to both push forward at opportune moments, safe in the knowledge that the other will be there to cover.

The 25-year-old's average rating during that term sat at 7.10, with his goal contributions rising to 12, pass accuracy dropping to 86%, whilst also managing 1.2 key passes, 1.1 interceptions and two tackles per game, via Sofascore.

It is clear that the former Manchester City man has that preference towards attacking, but that does not see him shirk his defensive responsibilities - as such, he was lauded by writer Martin Laurence, who suggested he had a truly bright future:

"Realise he conceded the pen (not a foul in my opinion) but Douglas Luiz is just outstanding. He's 22! Will play for one of the biggest clubs in Europe before long. Enjoy him while we can".

To make that move to the Emirates could see him realise his potential even sooner than expected, with all the aforementioned figures certain to skyrocket when surrounded by the endless improved quality on display within their title-chasing outfit.

One of the big issues Arteta faced last season was a lack of depth following poor form or injuries, and with Granit Xhaka now gone, Rice hardly profiles well to offer the goals that would be missed with the Swiss star's absence.

Luiz would not only offer this but also incomparable reliability, given he featured in 40 games across all competitions last campaign.

Should he and Rice hit the ground running as their respective play styles suggest they would, then it could truly provide a frightening foundation for the rest of the Premier League to try and compete with their energy, defensive work rate, creativity and ability to score.