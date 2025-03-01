Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing a "world-class" player for a cut-price amount this summer, with the individual in question "almost certain" to leave his current club.

The Magpies are preparing to trade Premier League commitments for FA Cup action this weekend, following the 2-0 defeat away to Liverpool in midweek.

If anything, Sunday's visit of Brighton represents the more important game of the two, with Eddie Howe's men having a good chance of going all the way in the competition this season. Granted, there is already the Carabao Cup final to focus on next month, but there aren't many of the 'top' clubs left in their way in the FA Cup either.

In terms of Newcastle transfer rumours, a swap deal involving Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz and St James' Park favourite Sandro Tonali has been mooted, although Howe will surely be desperate to retain the services of one of his most important players.

Meanwhile, Kalidou Koulibaly has been mentioned as an option to come in and boost the defence this summer, with the Senegalese veteran now plying his trade at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. It may be that Paul Mitchell looks at younger defensive targets instead, though.

Newcastle eyeing "world-class" £24.7m ace

According to TVPlay [via Sport Witness], Juve midfielder and Newcastle target Douglas Luiz is "almost certain" to leave this summer. The Brazilian is now available for just £24.7m and the Magpies are "ready to evaluate" a move for him, having initially been valued at around £37.1m.