Aston Villa are consistently breaking new ground under Unai Emery as the side are currently sitting inside the top four in the Premier League, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur away on Sunday.

However, the Villans are looking for qualification to the next round of the Europa Conference League and a win at home against Legia Warsaw is all that's separating Emery's side and the knockout phase, having lost the reverse fixture out in Poland in September.

Albanian forward Ernst Muci's second-half strike gifted all three points to the Polish outfit on the opening day but Villa have since won three consecutive games in the competition and are searching for a fourth tonight.

Nevertheless, with games away at Bournemouth and at home to Manchester City and Arsenal to come over the next fortnight, Emery could look to rotate his starting lineup shortly. Here is Villa's predicted lineup for the bout against Legia.

1 GK - Emiliano Martinez

Backup goalkeeper Robin Olsen's only appearance this season came in a 2-1 defeat at home to Everton in the EFL Cup earlier in the season. First-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has started every game for Aston Villa so far and it's unlikely that this changes, having received an 8.2 match rating from Sofascore at the weekend which was higher than all of his teammates.

2 LB - Lucas Digne

Lucas Digne put in an excellent shift away at Spurs on Sunday and created two chances for his sides, including one big chance while also whipping eight crosses into the box. Additionally, he made two clearances, four ball recoveries and won two tackles.

The Frenchman has started all four of Aston Villa's games so far in Europe and is a key player for Emery so far in all competitions which won't change tonight.

3 CB - Pau Torres

If there is one player who should be a certain starter against Legia, it should be Pau Torres. The Spaniard was tremendous on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and earned an 8/10 rating via Sofascore, having scored the equaliser seven minutes into added time in the first half.

In addition, Torres cleared the ball off the line to deny Spurs a goal that would have levelled the match once more, while also winning 100% of his tackles and making five ball recoveries, two clearances and one interception.

4 CB - Ezri Konsa

Emery decided to utilise Konsa at right-back at the weekend, pushing Matty Cash further forward. Meanwhile, on the opposite side, Digne would get forward, leaving Villa with a back three as Konsa would tuck inside next to Torres and Diego Carlos. The Spanish coach made this decision to have more defensive solidity at the back.

However, the Villans are the favourites for this European bout so the manager could look to drop one centre-back to the bench, with Carlos the likeliest to fall out of the starting lineup given he has started merely 38% of Villa's games this season while Konsa has started every match.

5 RB - Matty Cash

Matty Cash started in a more attacking position last weekend, with Konsa filling in at right-back. Having lost four of his six ground duels and failing to deliver one accurate cross, while also being lucky to stay on the pitch following a nasty challenge on Rodrigo Bentancur, the Poland international was whipped off at half-time.

Nevertheless, Cash has still been Emery's man on the right side of the defence and one poor performance won't change this, with the 26-year-old likely to return to his preferred position in the team.

6 LM - Leon Bailey

Leon Bailey is one of the most dangerous attacking players that Aston Villa have. When compared to all wingers in Europe's top-five leagues over the past year, the Jamaica international is in the top 4% for assists per 90, the top 2% for expected assists per 90 and the top 7% for successful take-ons per 90.

Having missed out on the starting lineup at the weekend, the 26-year-old came off the bench for Cash in the second half and could be given the nod by the manager tonight.

7 LCM - John McGinn

This is an easy selection for Emery in a must-win game. Club captain John McGinn has been one of Villa's better performers since the former Arsenal head coach took the reins and is the side's third-highest performer this season, according to Sofascore, with an average match rating of 7.3.

8 DM - Boubacar Kamara

Boubacar Kamara has started every single Europa League game so far for the Midlands club apart from a home tie against Zrinjski at the start of October which he missed through injury.

Furthermore, the Frenchman has been in the startling lineup in each match since that slight knock and this European tie will be no different.

9 RCM - Jacob Ramsey

Jacob Ramsey has been absent from Aston Villa's squad since suffering from a reoccurring foot injury back in September. However, the 22-year-old, who was once praised as being "outstanding" by former head coach Steven Gerrard, came off the bench on Sunday for one minute.

This game against Legia offers Emery the perfect chance to reintegrate the Englishman back into the first eleven having not started all term and would also allow the manager to rest Douglas Luiz, who dropped to the bench in Villa's last Europa Conference League outing against AZ Alkmaar too.

10 RM - Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby struggled against Spurs last week and completed merely 33% of his dribbles as well as 20% of his ground duels.

The attacker was swiftly replaced at half-time, with Youri Tielemans entering the fray. However, with Aston Villa being the hosts against a weaker opponent, Diaby and Bailey on the flanks could wreak havoc at Villa Park.

11 ST - Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins is not just Aston Villa's top goalscorer this season, he is also the fifth-highest scorer in the Premier League, having found the net 12 times in all competitions. Bailey and Luiz are joint in second place with only half of Watkins' tally.

If Villa are to put Legia away with ease, the former Brentford man needs to start up top once more to ensure qualification to the next round.

Aston Villa predicted XI vs Legia in full: GK - Martinez; LB - Digne, CB, Torres, CB - Konsa, RB - Cash; LM - Bailey, LCM - McGinn, DM - Kamara, RCM - Ramsey, RM - Diaby; ST - Watkins.