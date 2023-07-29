Tottenham Hotspur could be set to bolster their squad further, constructing a side not only ready to challenge once again, but perhaps even tempt their key man to stay.

Is Douglas Luiz leaving Aston Villa?

The bulk of the summer window has been dominated by Harry Kane's future, which remains uncertain as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain continue to circle.

Meanwhile, new manager Ange Postecoglou has been frank in his assessment, suggesting that whilst it remains ongoing, things around the club feel almost uneasy.

This potential exit of their star striker has been born largely from their failure to compete for the elite honours, but also due to last year's disaster of a campaign.

Whilst he alone thrived, his teammates largely disappointed him. As such, the wholesale changes already being implemented will likely encourage his potential stay.

Especially if they add Douglas Luiz to the squad, who has been linked with an Aston Villa exit, as the two north London clubs show interest, via The Sun.

Despite signing a new contract back in October, FootballTransfers still only value the Brazilian general at €39.8m (£34m), suggesting a coup could be in order.

How many goals does Harry Kane have?

Despite the misery endured during their most recent season, in which three managers came and went from the dugout, Kane offered a sole shining light amidst the darkness.

Somehow, the 30-year-old marksman notched 30 goals in the Premier League, assisting a further three. His fine performances perhaps went under the radar due to the imperious debut term that Erling Haaland enjoyed for Manchester City.

Whilst he was questioned for a period, in the end, the 23-year-old broke numerous records, including the Premier League's for goals scored in both a 38 and 42-game season. His 52 strikes across all competitions helped his side claim a famous treble, cementing them as one of the greatest sides in footballing history.

Despite starring for a side overawed with quality, in the league, the Norway international did only score six more goals than Kane, who featured in one of Spurs' worst campaigns in recent history. There is hardly a huge gulf between the two, despite all the hype surrounding the youngster.

Should Postecoglou bolster their squad even minutely, it could have a huge effect on the potential tally the splendid striker could accumulate next term.

After all, Luiz would offer an additional attacking impetus from deep, with which he could both feed the forward or even finish off the chances created by him.

Starring for a Villa side reignited by Unai Emery's appointment, the 25-year-old machine featured 37 times in the league last year, maintaining a 7.10 average rating. This was a figure largely buoyed by his 86% pass accuracy, 12 goal contributions, 1.2 key passes and two tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Not to mention that his tireless work ethic would thrive under the new management, helping press from the front and forge numerous chances for his side - it was no wonder he was branded an "enforcer" by journalist Ashley Preece.

With Haaland supported by the likes of Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva in the midfield, Kane could soon be set to benefit from a similar treatment, as the former Citizens midfielder would join James Maddison as creators for the lethal star.

Soon, as he seeks to finally shatter that all-time Premier League scoring record, having scored 213 already in the league and 307 across his career, there is precedent to believe that a revitalised Spurs squad with the offensive impetus provided by the Villa star would help Kane surpass the record-breaking 'Striking Viking'.