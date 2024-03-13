A young defender is said to be impressing Tottenham staff behind-the-scenes in training, according to a source very close to the player.

Spurs chasing top four finish in excellent Ange debut season

Ange Postecoglou has won over plenty of admirers after a wonderful first campaign in charge, with the north Londoners firmly in pursuit of a top four finish and subsequent Champions League qualification.

They seized a vital advantage in that respect last weekend with a very impressive 4-0 win away to top four rivals Aston Villa, with goals from James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min and Timo Werner capping off an excellent second half display.

It summed up just how devastating Tottenham can be when operating at their imperious attacking best, something which Postecoglou himself alluded to when reacting to the match afterwards.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th

“The whole game I was really pleased with,” said Postecoglou on Spurs' win over Villa. "The way we handled the whole day, to be honest. Obviously we knew it was a significant game and a tough venue, good opponent, the atmosphere here behind their team. The first half we did well to make them work hard more than anything else. They had to try and contain us and the threats they had we snuffed out.

“I got a sense towards the back end of the first half that they were beginning to already tire a little bit. That was the message at half-time – just persevere, stay calm, play our football, maintain our intensity, which was going to be important."

An intriguing aspect of the match was January signing Radu Dragusin coming in for Micky van de Ven, after the Dutchman was hauled off with a hamstring injury.

The Romania international held his own in Postecoglou's high line, coming after Spurs put pen to paper on a £25 million deal for Dragusin from Genoa.

Radu Dragusin impressing in Tottenham training

Speaking to Fanatik, agent Florin Manea has shared some interesting background on the 22-year-old's time at Tottenham so far. Indeed, as per Manea, Dragusin has been impressing in Tottenham training and treats every single session like it's a proper match.

“They had a well-laid plan," said Manea on Dragusin and the club's intention on using him.

"He had to wait his turn and help his team. It was natural, because the two centre-backs played very well together and it was hard to take them out. From one point of view, it wasn’t normal to take them out.

“I was talking to someone at the club and he told me he’s training exceptionally well. You can’t blame him. Training is like a match for Radu. That’s what we’ve been aiming for for years. The way you train is the way you play.”