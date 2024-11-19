New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim oversaw his first training session as the club’s manager in the last couple of days - preparing for his opening match on Sunday.

The 39-year-old was appointed as Erik ten Hag’s successor after the Dutchman’s dismissal following the defeat to West Ham United at the end of October, adding needed excitement to the club’s fanbase after months of below-par performances.

Amorim is likely to operate with the 3-4-3 system that brought him success during his time with Sporting CP, achieving a 71% win rate during his three years in charge.

It could allow for a new lease of life for certain players, with Antony captured featuring in a right wing-back role during one of the sessions earlier this week, a position that could allow the Brazilian to resurrect his Red Devils career.

Numerous positions and players are certainly up for debate, but one position is seriously lacking in options, leaving the new boss with a decision to make in the coming weeks.

United’s current left wing-back options

Luke Shaw is a player who has been plagued with injuries over the last couple of years, massively halting his progress at Old Trafford under various managers.

The England international only made 15 appearances in all competitions last season under Ten Hag, but still received a call-up for Euro 2024 despite his injury troubles.

He’s still yet to feature during the ongoing campaign but could edge closer to a return to action under Amorim in the coming weeks, after returning to training.

Full-back Tyrell Malacia has been a long-term absentee, missing from the squad for over 18 months with various injury setbacks and often being the forgotten man at Old Trafford.

However, the Dutchman has appeared from the darkness over the last couple of weeks, making a return to action for the U21 side following his long injury layoff, potentially staking his claim for a return to action under the new boss.

Diogo Dalot has been a utility man at the back for United over the last few months, either featuring in his natural right-sided role or even covering on the opposite side as a result of the injury crisis

.

The Portugal international has been ever-present this campaign, featuring in every single outing in league and cup competitions, highlighting his importance to the first team.

Dalot won the club’s Players Player of the Year award last season, with the 25-year-old hoping to maintain his high levels of performance under his compatriot.

He could be allowed to feature in his natural role in the coming months, should the hierarchy secure a deal for one player who would drastically improve the options at Amorim’s disposal.

Amorim's dream left wing-back in January

It was confirmed earlier this week that the new boss would have to work on a strict budget during the upcoming window to fit into the club’s current cost-cutting operation.

Whilst it could allow players currently in Manchester to regain their form and return to a regular starting role, the window also presents an opportunity to further bolster the side and sign players who can have a huge impact under Amorim.

Fulham’s Antonee Robinson is one player who has been touted with a move to United in recent days, with his form this season catching the eye for Marco Silva’s side once again.

The American has posted some incredible numbers during the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, potentially making the dream wing-back for Amorim at Old Trafford.

Robinson, who’s previously been dubbed as “one of the best left-backs in the world” by Sky Sports’ Dougie Critchley, has started every league outing this campaign, registering a total of 22 tackles won - an average of two per game.

He’s also won 59 duels and made 42 recoveries, demonstrating he has the defensive capability to fit straight into a wing-back role in the 39-year-old’s system.

Robinson in the Premier League (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 11 Minutes played 990 Pass accuracy 83% Chances created 10 Assists 3 Tackles won 22 Duels won 59 Recoveries 42 Stats via FotMob

However, Robinson has also completed 83% of the passes he’s attempted, creating ten chances in the final third and providing three assists in the process - showcasing his talents at both ends of the pitch for Fulham.

He’s also managed over 30 appearances in each of his last five seasons as a professional, providing that consistent figure that the club have often lacked in the left-back position in recent times.

Whilst it’s unclear how much any deal would cost the Red Devils in January, it’s clear from his stats that he would massively bolster the options available to Amorim during his opening months at the helm.

He will undoubtedly want to get the best out of the current crop of first-team options at the club, but deals can’t be ruled out with the 27-year-old needing to be at the top end of his shopping list.