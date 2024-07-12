Following on from the 2023/24 season where the Toffees secured survival, Everton will have another huge task next season to maintain their ever-present Premier League status.

Sean Dyche’s side have endured months of uncertainly off the field, from points deductions and failed takeover attempts - they really have been dragged through the mire, further highlighting the excellent job conducted by the 53-year-old.

However, whisper it quietly, the club appear to be heading in the right direction, with a takeover seemingly edging ever closer to completion, whilst the recruitment has been impressive, signing exciting talents such as Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye.

The Toffees have wasted no time in getting their business done early, but with six weeks remaining in the transfer window, there will undoubtedly be more additions as Dyche aims to secure a mid-table finish for the club this season.

His side still remain interested in one talent who would dramatically improve his options in the attacking third, as Everton aim to address their goalscoring issues from the 2023/24 campaign.

Everton preparing move for £33m talent this summer

According to Caught Offside, Everton are among a list of clubs who could be set to make a move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah this summer, with the 25-year-old allowed to leave the Emirates.

However, the Toffees aren’t alone in their pursuit of the forward, with fellow Premier League sides Brentford, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Wolves also battling for his signature - while Ligue 1 side Marseille are also preparing an opening offer.

The report claims that the Gunners value the striker at between £25m and £33m, as they look to offload Nketiah to fund a move for an elite-level frontman in their bid to win the Premier League in 2024/25.

He only managed to start ten Premier League matches last season, but he still managed to bag five Premier League goals in the 2023/24 season, including a hat-trick against Sheffield United, with his goalscoring exploits a huge benefit to the Toffees should he move to the club.

The Englishman would undoubtedly prove to be a better addition than another player who Dyche and the Everton hierarchy have been pursuing a move for during the off-season.

Why Nketiah would be a better option than Broja for Everton

In recent weeks, Chelsea striker Armando Broja has been strongly linked with a move to Goodison Park, despite his below-par campaign last time around.

The Albanian forward only managed one goal throughout the entire campaign, coming for his parent club against the side he would spend the second half of the campaign on loan at, Fulham.

However, given the current interest in Arsenal man Nketiah, Dyche and his team must put all of their efforts into winning the race for his signature, beating numerous other English sides in the process.

When comparing the pair on FBref, it’s evident that the Gunners' talisman would be the better option, potentially solving the Toffees’ ongoing goalscoring issue.

Over the course of last season, the “remarkable” Nketiah, as dubbed by journalist James Olley, contributed with five more goals or assists, finding the back of the net 0.42 times per game - more than double the tally Broja could muster.

How Nketiah & Broja compare in 2023/24 Statistics Nketiah Broja Games 27 21 Goals + assists 7 2 Shot on target % 32% 15% Progressive carries 22 13 Goals per 90 0.42 0.17 Aerial duels won 46% 30% Stats via FBref

The Arsenal talent is also more accurate with his efforts on goal, managing to get 32% of his efforts on target, with the Chelsea frontman only able to produce a tally of 15%.

Everton’s system often relies on a target man to win aerial battles, as demonstrated by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with any new addition needing to be comfortable in this department.

Nketiah has demonstrated his ability in the air, winning 46% of his aerial battles, a figure that is 16% higher than the Albanian despite his height advantage over the Englishman.

With Everton’s lack of goals last season undoubtedly a concern for boss Dyche, you can understand why he so desperately wants to sign a new centre-forward this summer.

Their efforts have been relentless, but it’s pivotal that they end up with the best possible forward to bolster their lowly tally from 2023/24, with Nketiah ticking all the boxes, making him a great option for the Toffees should they agree a deal with Arsenal for his services.