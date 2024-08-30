While rumours of a move for 29-year-old Raheem Sterling may suggest otherwise, there has been a noticeable change in tact in the transfer market under the new INEOS regime at Manchester United, with youthful signings having been the name of the game.

To illustrate that point, four of United's five new additions - including impending arrival Manuel Ugarte - are all 25 or younger, with the only outlier that of the 'veteran' Noussair Mazraoui, who is 26.

The capture of Leny Yoro, in particular, appears to illustrate the new direction with which Dan Ashworth and co wish to take, with the Red Devils fending off interest from Real Madrid to land the 18-year-old sensation.

Such a deal could be followed by another transfer coup before too long, with the Old Trafford side set to battle it out to land another exciting, up-and-coming talent...

Man Utd transfer news

As reported by Fussball News, United remain in the mix for the signing of Rosenborg wonderkid, Sverre Nypan, albeit with rivals Arsenal having also entered the race for the 17-year-old's signature.

The indication is that the Gunners are looking to acquire the 'next Martin Odegaard' ahead of the January transfer window, although it would appear that it is the Red Devils who hold the advantage, with the teenager and his family huge fans of the Manchester side.

The Norwegian - who idolises Cristiano Ronaldo - has previously outlined that it would be his dream to make the move to Old Trafford, with it now up to Ashworth and co to make that a reality.

Why Sverre Nypan would be a good signing

After another unconvincing start to a Premier League season, the pressure is on Erik ten Hag to ensure progress occurs in the here and now, with supporters weary of the words 'transition' or 'project'.

But for those at the top, however, there is no quick fix for making United a competitive force once again, with it likely to take years of careful planning, coupled with smart recruitment.

Such things haven't happened often over the last decade or so, although there have been a few anomalies in that time, with the club now reaping the rewards of signing a 16-year-old Alejandro Garnacho for just £420k back in 2020, having also forked out for an 18-year-old Amad Diallo in that same window.

Any deal for Nypan would seemingly follow a similar path, with the in-demand youngster - who has been described as a "top talent" by scout Jacek Kulig - likely to be on the move in early 2025.

He would certainly be worth the wait, however, with the playmaker notably impressing when United met Rosenborg back in July in pre-season, showcasing the full array of his qualities as the hosts ran out 1-0 winners.

Nypan's game in numbers vs Man Utd - pre-season 1-0 Rosenborg - 15/07/2024 45 minutes 51 touches 80% pass accuracy 2 key passes 1 'big chance' created 1 'big chance' missed 6/7 dribbles completed 8/14 ground duels won 17 possession lost 7.3 match rating Stats via Sofascore

Equally, despite his relative youth he's already chalked up 51 senior appearances for his current side, while registering a remarkable 20 goals and assists in that time, reaching double figures for both metrics.

That ability to both score himself but also create chances for others in equal measure should ensure that Nypan proves to be the dream successor to a certain Bruno Fernandes in the years to come, with the Portuguese genius the undoubted attacking heartbeat of Ten Hag's side.

The former Sporting CP star currently boasts 79 goals and 67 assists in 236 games for United, with Manchester City counterpart Kevin De Bruyne labelling him a "creative machine" due to his consistently influential displays.

With Fernandes set to turn 30 next week, however - and with an injury-prone Mason Mount yet to convince - there is still something of a void in relation to a suitable backup for the club captain, ensuring young Nypan could well fill that hole.

It would appear that the Red Devils will face intense competition from the Gunners to pull off such an astute, long-term swoop, although aided by the advantage of the Scandinavian star's United allegiances, this surely must be a deal that gets done.