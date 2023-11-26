The January transfer window is just over five weeks away from opening for business and Celtic could make further additions to their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Brendan Rodgers made nine new signings over the summer after his return to Parkhead but the winter market presents him with a chance to bring in more recruits.

With this in mind, here is how his Hoops XI could look from February onwards if the Scottish giants enjoy a dream month of business at the start of 2024...

1 Andriy Lunin

Starting off between the sticks, veteran shot-stopper Joe Hart could be ditched from the starting line-up in favour of a new goalkeeper - Andriy Lunin.

The Daily Record reported in October that the Real Madrid titan is on their radar ahead of January as they eye up a long-term heir to the former England international, who is out of contract next summer.

Since the start of the 2018/19 campaign, Lunin has prevented six more goals than the average goalkeeper would be expected to concede based on the post-shot xG value of the efforts against him at league level.

Whereas, Hart has let in a staggering 7.4 more than expected across European competitions since the start of the 2020/21 campaign, which suggests that he has undeperformed in goal in comparison to Lunin's overperformance as a shot-stopper.

This is why the Real Madrid colossus could come in to take the English goalkeeper's place as the number one at Parkhead.

2 Alistair Johnston

The Canada international has been a solid performer down the right flank for the Scottish giants this season and there is no need for him to be replaced.

Alistair Johnston has started ten Premiership matches this term and contributed with two 'big chances' created and 1.3 key passes per game, along with 2.2 tackles and interceptions per outing, in that time.

3 Cameron Carter-Vickers

At the heart of the defence, Cameron Carter-Vickers has been an impressive titan for Celtic since his move from Tottenham Hotspur, initially on loan, in 2021 and he should still be leading the backline in 2024.

The USA international has been an incredibly dominant figure for the Hoops this term with a duel success rate of 78% in the Premiership, which shows that opposition forwards find it very difficult to beat him in physical contests.

4 Liam Scales

The Irish colossus spent last season on loan with Aberdeen in the Premiership and used the experience of playing regular in the Scottish top-flight to come back and establish himself as a regular for the Bhoys.

Liam Scales has started 12 league matches under Rodgers this term and the 25-year-old ace, who has completed 89% of his attempted passes, is a natural left-footer who can play out from the back effectively on that side.

5 Quentin Merlin

At left-back, reported summer transfer target Quentin Merlin could be a dream signing to bolster Rodgers' side in place of Scotland international Greg Taylor.

Since the start of last season, the Scottish dynamo has racked up five assists and five 'big chances' created in 41 league starts for the Hoops.

Whereas, Merlin has managed three assists and nine 'big chances' created in 34 Ligue 1 starts for Nantes. This suggests that the 21-year-old talent is able to create high-quality opportunities for his teammates more frequently from left-back in comparison to Taylor.

Therefore, the France U21 international, who assisted two goals in two matches for his country last month, could be an exciting signing to add some attacking quality to that side.

6 Callum McGregor

The current Hoops skipper should not be in any danger of losing his position in the side any time soon as he has enjoyed a solid start to the campaign.

Callum McGregor has been a super reliable option in possession for Rodgers in the middle of the park with his 92% pass accuracy currently topping the squad out of all midfielders and attacking players.

7 Matt O'Riley

The Denmark U21 international should be a nailed-on start if Celtic are able to keep hold of him beyond the January transfer window, after Leeds had a bid rejected for him earlier this year.

Matt O'Riley has scored six goals and produced five assists in 13 Premiership appearances so far this season, and no Hoops player has managed more than him in either statistic.

8 Reo Hatate

To complete the midfield, with no new signings to take a starting XI place, is Reo Hatate, who could remain an influential figure for the Northern Irish head coach.

The Japan international has produced two goals and two assists in seven league appearances for the Bhoys so far this season, after a return of six goals and eight assists in 32 top-flight outings last term.

9 Jota

Another dream signing Celtic could make is a swoop to bring Portuguese winger Jota back to Parkhead after his £25m move to Al Ittihad over the summer.

The 5 foot 9 whiz, who ex-Scotland full-back Alan Hutton once hailed as "incredible", has failed to make his new side's domestic squad list and the Hoops, alongside Tottenham and Newcastle, are reportedly in the running to land him in January.

Jota produced an outstanding 11 goals and 11 assists in 33 Premiership appearances last season for the Hoops before his big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

The 24-year-old magician has already proven himself in Scottish football, as shown by his sublime form during the 2022/23 campaign, and could, therefore, hit the ground running upon a return to Paradise.

10 Kyogo Furuhashi

Starting as the first-choice number nine, Kyogo Furuhashi should still be leading the line for the Hoops come the end of the January transfer window.

Brentford and Union Berlin have both been credited with an interest in the Japan international, who is valued at £20m by his club, but Rodgers will be able to keep hold of the talented marksman in a dream scenario.

11 Luis Palma

The Honduras international has been an exceptional signing since his arrival from Greek side Aris FC during the summer window and he should remain a first-choice option on the left flank.

Luis Palma has produced four goals and five assists in nine Premiership appearances so far, despite only starting six games, and has showcased his ability to be a difference-maker on a regular basis at the top end of the pitch.